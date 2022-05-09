Kangaroo Flat unit destroyed in early morning fire

news, local-news,

A property in Kangaroo Flat has been destroyed in an early morning blaze. Emergency services were called to the scene on Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat just before 6am, and on arrival found the unit to be fully engulfed in flames. CFA crews from five vehicles joined FRV members to fight the fire, which was declared under control at 6.43am. OTHER NEWS: Man who broke into North Bendigo home found hiding on shed roof A man believed to be in his 70s was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, and was transported by Ambulance Victoria to Bendigo Health in a stable condition. Police and CFA crews remain on scene. A community alert was issued by the CFA to alert nearby residents of the presence of smoke in the area, but that there is no immediate threat to community safety. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/62c58e4f-078c-4156-8078-4e245f97b91a.jpg/r0_366_4928_3150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg