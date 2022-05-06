news, local-news,

TWO businesses based in the Bendigo CBD are preparing to share a site in Kennington. Fernwood Fitness and GJ Gardner Homes will relocate from their Hargreaves Street bases to 108 Lowndes Street, previously the home to Revival Gym. The move will see each business completing a fit-out at the site before moving in. Read more: Fernwood owner-director Ben Cook said the Kennington site had great scope because of the parking options and population base on that side of town. "We have been looking at that site for several years and known for a long time that our current location needed to be a bit bigger," Mr Cook said. "We couldn't find a space that was the right size in the CBD. "We have 1200 members at our current location and wanted to provide a better experience. "We recognised a lot of our member base was from that area and we thought this would be the ideal location to relocate and build bigger. "(Lowndes Street) has a nice large room to accommodate us and we will be able to providing all options for group fitness, personal training, nutrition advice and are also bringing in a Pilates Reformer studio." GJ Gardner Bendigo director and franchise owner Danny Breen said his team outgrew its Hargreaves Street site a while back but could not find an ideal site in central Bendigo. "(Finding) size and space is not easy around town, so the decision was more about the building itself and the availability of parking," Mr Breen said. "We're going from 280 square metres to 1000 square metres. That gives us the opportunity to improve facilities for staff well-being and have a strong focus on client experience." More news: As well as Fernwood Fitness and GJ Gardner Homes, the site has potential to host an additional small business. "There is an opportunity for a small boutique business or cafe on that site," Mr Cook said. Mr Cook said there was no timeline set on when Fernwood would move in to Lowndes Street. "It's basically a shell at the moment and we will spend about $750,000 fitting it out on our side," he said. "We are working closely with the landlord to beautify the site, making it premium destination for customers." Mr Breen said GJ Gardner's part of the Lowndes Street location will include a large showroom as well as offices. "We are waiting on permits at the moment but work will begin in the coming weeks," he said. "It is a big shed so we weren't sure (about the move) but once we had a vision and a few sketches, the actual space and surrounds can be a really good."

