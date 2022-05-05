news, local-news,

A gala ball planning to raise funds for Bendigo Health's cancer wellness program has received a new date after COVID-19 restriction played havoc with the committee's plans. The Bendigo Community Gala Ball was set to host its inaugural event in February. It will now go ahead on June 25. Read more: McKean McGregor sales and marketing manager and event committee member Brock Pinner said the gala was to allow the community to enjoy itself while raising money for the Gobbé Wellness Centre that is home to Bendigo Health's cancer wellness program. "We want people to get together, reconnect, have a fun night and raise money for a good cause," he said. "The Gobbé Wellness Centre runs cancer support programs such as remedial massage, reflexology, mindfulness, yoga and music sessions "But because it is a support service to cancer patients, and not treatment, it doesn't receive government funding. It is reliant on gifts, donations and fundraising." Bendigo resident Jodie Stirling was diagnosed with cancer 2018 and uses the centre for her own wellbeing while receiving treatment at Bendigo Health. "You can't put a price on being able to do everything here in Bendigo," Jodie says. "In my world I used to think that you got cancer, you did your treatment, and everything was fine not realising the side-affects. "People don't realise that once you have your chemo or your radiation or surgery it's not over. "The program is about being able to go to yoga and mindfulness to help you try to learn to use your feet again and to get strength back into your body, and to do it in a supportive area where other people are going through the same thing as you so we can laugh and help each other. This is one of the happiest places I go to. "It changes you. I can understand why people don't get out of bed while cancer consumes your life; to have something that helps you balance that is really good." Bendigo Health cancer wellness coordinator Jenna Sing said about 150 people access cancer services, treatments or doctors appointments in Bendigo each day. "(The cancer wellness program) is open to anyone and available to a wide range of patients from Mildura down to Gisborne," she said. "We try to work complementary therapies into treatment regimes to help with side effects that are not only physical but also social and emotional. We are looking at patients holistically. "We are very thankful for support that the gala will provide because the fact is, these services are only available through community support." The McKean McGregor Bendigo Community Gala Ball is on June 25 at Bendigo Stadium. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/ead0e53f-d4ea-41ae-8d31-181f34540899.jpg/r15_618_6033_4018_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg