Fortuna Villa's future has been secured after sitting on the property market in search of an investor since March. Owner Paul Banks fielded a number of expressions of interest and six bids during his search for investor to share the duties of caring for the historic building. "We had six bids - half of them were off the mark and three of them were there about," he said. "In all of them, I had to come with the package. Read more: "(My decision) came through what Fortuna meant to those people bidding. I chose this investor because they looks at Fortuna in same way I do - as a custodian. "The person I have (coming on board) has a gold mining history, a lot of knowledge of Fortuna, George Lansell and Bendigo's gold mine history. "I'm really excited as I get to keep a chunk of the pie and not go at it solo." The new investment means villa's future will include accommodation with Mr Banks hoping to welcome guests in the new financial year. "We're definitely going to trade as a hotel full time in the next financial year," Mr Banks said. "Until then it is business as usual. "(Finding an investor) wasn't about just jumping on the bandwagon of some big hotel chain. It was more about finding somebody who respects Fortuna as much as I do." Read more: The Fortuna Villa property includes 15 conference spaces, 14 luxury hotel rooms with a further 40-room hotel fit out in planning and the natural amphitheatre for outdoor concerts. "The villa rooms have been ready to go for 12 months," he said. "It will be an active boutique hotel, listed through Bendigo Tourism. Mr Banks is advertising for a general manager and front of house manager to help oversee the day-to-day running of Fortuna's hotel and functions. As well as the addition of accommodation aspect, Mr Banks also intends to expand the high teas and tours of the property. "When it is a business it is a good business, that's what we'll be doing," Mr Banks said. "High teas will become more frequent as will designated tours of the property."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/81a0d628-3c84-49e0-9585-acd0d26d310c.jpg/r792_614_5568_3312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg