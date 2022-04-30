news, local-news,

Epsom's Bunnings Warehouse has hit the property market with real estate agents expecting investors to clamour at the opportunity to buy the hardware store. The property is for sale through Stonebridge Property Group's Justin Dowers and Kevin Tong who are marketing the property in conjunction with Killen Thomas David Marks. Located on Midland Highway, the site is zoned for commercial 2 and measures 27,010 square metres including a 11,606 square metre store. Read more: Mr Dowers said he expected the site will attract the interest of investors nationally looking to get their hands on a highly sought after Bunnings covenant. The site is expected to attract a high purchase price. Across Australia, other Bunnings Warehouse sites have sold for $65,300,000 (Nowra, NSW), $58,600,000 (Hervey Bay, Qld), $48,80,000 (Para West, SA) and $28,550,000 (Kempsey, NSW). The hardware store was built in 2015 and has a 12-year Net lease (plus options) as well as fixed three per cent annual rental increases and a net income of $1,606,000. "We are continuing to see yields for these types of investments sharpen disproportionately to other asset sectors because of the exclusivity of the tenant and the quality of the lease, which is net in nature and provides fixed annual rental increases," Mr Dowers said. "The market for Bunnings Warehouse investments has further improved over the last 12 months given how well they have performed in and out of lockdown restrictions." Read more: Adding to the potential for the site is the expected population growth in the Greater Bendigo along with the region's significant infrastructure investment. Mr Tong said The City of Greater Bendigo's population is forecast to grow at 1.54 per cent each year from from 2021 to 2036 - more than the predicted Victorian population growth rate of 0.91 per cent each year over the same period. "The growth in Bendigo is as strong, if not stronger than most metropolitan cities," Mr Tong said. "Dwelling approvals, infrastructure investment and tourism help drive the City of Greater Bendigo to being the third largest city in Victoria." Mr Tong also said prospective purchasers would also benefit the 50 per cent reduction in stamp duty for commercial properties bought across regional Victoria. "The long and short of it is, if you buy a commercial property in regional Victoria, you get 50 per cent off your stamp duty," he said. "That is going to be worth quite a significant amount of money especially given the total quantum at Bunnings Epsom.''

