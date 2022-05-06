coronavirus,

Police have issued a public plea for information on missing Strathdale teen Carne. Both Carne's family and the authorities are concerned for her welfare. The 16-year-old is believed to be in the Ashburton area. Bendigo police are urging anyone with information about the missing teenager and/or her whereabouts to contact the station on 03 5448 1300. Victoria's daily coronavirus case numbers decline, vaccination rates climb Morning Bendigo, just your digital journo Maddy here with your daily coronavirus statistics. Concluding the working week with a small win, Victoria has recorded 10,305 new coronavirus infections overnight - this is more than 1000 less new cases than yesterday. The state's total number of active cases now sits at 59,365 with 502 Victorians currently in hospital. According to data from the Department of Health there are currently 31 people in the ICU and eight on ventilators. Sadly, nine people died overnight. In a steady climb, the number of eligible Victorians to have received their booster jab now sits at 67.9 per cent and 94.6 per cent of those eligible for just two vaccines (Victorians aged 12 and over). Stay tuned for Neve Brissenden's #OnThisDay and enjoy the photo of senior reporter Chris Pedler's adorable dog Sadie wrapped up in a scarf below. Have you got a pic of your pet rugged up for winter? We'd love to see it, email it through to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Cool start to Friday warns us winter is coming Good morning, Bendigo! Welcome to On the Go Bendigo, where we keep you update with the region's main headlines. If it feels cold out there this morning you're right with Bendigo's overnight temperature dropping to a single degree. Best to rug up like Sadie (pictured above). Catch up on the latest headlines here: It doesn't look set to improve with Bendigo's top to be 13 degrees with early morning fog and a slight chance of showers. In the north of the state, Echuca foggy in the morning before hitting a top of 14 while south of Bendigo, Castlemaine will be possible showers and a top of 13. Kyneton has it even colder with a forecast top of 11 and an overnight low of zero degrees. More to come.

