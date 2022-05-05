news, local-news,

Update: Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus cases has topped 300 with 303 new infections recorded since Wednesday. It takes Bendigo's active cases number to 1394. The Macedon Ranges Shire had more than 100 new coroanvirus cases in the past 24 horus taking its active cases to 427. Read more: Campaspe and Mount Alexander shires recorded 50 and 47 new cases respectively. Elsewhere in central Victoria Central Goldfields (28), Loddon (14) and Gannawarra (12) shires had new cases. Buloke Shire recorded three new daily cases and now has 22 active cases. Both numbers are the lowest for local government areas in Victoria. Earlier: Victoria recorded 11,596 new coronavirus infections overnight taking the states active number of cases to 58,459. According to data from the Department of Health, hospitalisations rose by 19 overnight (492). There are 29 people in the ICU and seven on ventilators. Sadly, 14 people died overnight and Victoria recorded its 3000th death since 2020. 67.9 per cent of eligible Victorians have had three doses of coronavirus vaccine and 96 per cent have had two. This comes after Greater Bendigo recorded 240 infections since Tuesday. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jolyon.attwooll/260108c7-9397-4b93-9b17-837f0a1c3aac.jpg/r12_131_5388_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg