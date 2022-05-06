news, local-news, news, subscriber-only

TWO architecture firms have been shortlisted for The Victorian Architecture Awards for their skilful design work in upgrading Bendigo TAFE's city campus. Architectus and Six Degrees Architects have been shortlisted for their work in not one, but three award categories: Urban Design, Heritage Architecture and Regional Prize. According to Architectus, the project created a stimulating educational environment where students could learn, train and be empowered. The new campus, which was completed in July 2021 with state government funding, introduced two new buildings and refurbished two existing heritage buildings. READ MORE: The modern new spaces include hospitality, hairdressing and beauty training, and provide Bendigo TAFE students with valuable and hands-on educational experiences. "After this transformation at Bendigo TAFE, we now have a modern, contemporary and sophisticated site for the community to come and gain valuable skills and training and enter into crucial jobs in our region," Bendigo TAFE head of campus Dave Richardson said. "We are incredibly proud of the experience we can now offer Bendigo TAFE students, staff and the wider Bendigo community." The The Victorian Architecture Awards are run by the Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects and celebrate the contributions architecture provides across Melbourne and regional Victoria that influence and inspire. Following a competitive entry and presentation process, 125 projects - just under half of the submissions accepted for consideration - were shortlisted by the jury and will be considered for a prestigious architectural award. Victorian chapter president Bill Krotiris said the strength of the applications received were a testament to the high standard of architecture and architects in the state. "Despite building reform challenges the design and building industry has faced in recent years, we're very pleased to witness and experience the ongoing significant and positive contributions architects are providing in shaping our built landscape for all Victorians," he said. "Congratulations to Architectus for their nominations," Mr Richardson said. "Such deserved acknowledgements for the remarkable space you have created at Bendigo TAFE." Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, June 17 with the event to be livestreamed and free for the public to watch. Winners from each category, in each state and territory, will be eligible for recognition in the National Architecture Awards program - Australia's highest honours for architecture.

