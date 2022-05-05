news, local-news,

Discovery Science and Technology Centre will explore Italian flavours at its Taste of Italy night on Saturday. The science centre will host local wineries Munari, Condie Estate and Vinea Marson for tastings while offering tours of its Da Vinci's Machines exhibition. General manager Alissa van Soest said the night was inevitable with staff longing for an Italian holiday. Read more: "Every time I spoke to the Artisans of Florence about their trips back to Florence to build and design and reconnect with the da Vinci Museum, I longed to be in Italy, enjoying the amazing food and wine and being immersed in the culture," Ms van Soest said. "So I wanted to bring a little taste of Italy to Bendigo. "When I (heard) about all the different Italian varietals being produced right down the road in Heathcote and it seemed like the perfect way to have two worlds collide." Discovery has enjoyed an increase in visitation thanks to the Da Vinci exhibition. "We've gotten to have people coming through the centre who never would of considered visiting previously," Ms van Soest said. "It is wonderful seeing groups of adults who come for the art and the history and stay for the hands on science fun." Discovery will also host a Mona Lisa and Merlot night presented by Pinot and Picasso on May 14. Discovery's Taste of Italy is on May 7 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are $50 or $70 to include an antipasto pack. Visit www.discovery.asn.au for more. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/4844747f-9624-4ab4-af4d-e9de8f0b790a.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg