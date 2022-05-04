news, local-news,

THE City of Greater Bendigo has welcomed an extension of funds for the Healthy Heart of Victoria initiative it oversees on behalf of councils across the region. Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the funding included in Tuesday's state budget means the initiative can continue across the Loddon Campaspe region for the next three years. "So much work has been done to date to establish a health broker network that is delivering practical outcomes in communities, like free outdoor exercise equipment and fitness programs, new walking paths and lighting, healthy cooking classes, school kitchen garden programs and upgrades to local recreation facilities. "This funding will help to deliver more projects focused on healthy eating and physical activity, and another Active Living Census." MORE BUDGET NEWS: State budget 2022: billions for health, education and roads Victorian budget to include $52 million to solve Bendigo's rising groundwater problem Cr Metcalf said she was pleased the Midland Highway and Howard Street Epsom intersection was included on a list of road projects across the state. "While we await the detail of this announcement, any investment in improving this intersection, which services a main thoroughfare, busy shopping centre and school zone, is an important next step in making this intersection safer for motorists and pedestrians. OTHER STORIES: Celebrate Bendigo's Spanish-speaking cultures at city's first Latin Festival Clayton Massey resigns as headmaster of Girton Grammar School in Bendigo Buloke Shire launches program to create projects and entice travellers back into the regions Cr Metcalf said the $2.6 billion allocation to prepare for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as well as $111M to drive tourism and stage events, was great news as planning discussions continue. "There are many great opportunities that will flow from the Games, in particular infrastructure improvements and the development of an athletes village that will transition into social and affordable housing, and all host councils look forward to a fair distribution of these funds across the regions."

