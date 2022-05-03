Buloke Shire launches program to create projects and entice travellers back into the regions

news, local-news, news, council, northern victoria, buloke shire, tourism, boost, funding, grants

Buloke Shire Council has launched a one-off $60,000 Tourism Business Innovation Pilot Program to seed new and innovative tourism ideas, recognising being a tourist in your own backyard is unlikely to lose its appeal for some time. Council said this is a chance for tourism operators to shake things up and make the most of the current increased visitation to rural areas by pivoting visitor experiences in Buloke. "We're seeking projects which add value to and complement existing tourist attractions in Buloke to either bring new target markets here or increase the length of stay of current visitor markets," facilities and projects manager Amber Ricks said. "Ideas which complement or enhance visitor experience along the Silo Art Trail, partner with traditional owners to introduce first people's experiences in Buloke, or celebrate our recreational water and nature-based activities are welcomed." There is hope these experiences will get visitors off the beaten track and find hidden gems, get the local scoop on eateries and sights that would not normally be included in a typical tourism itinerary. "These grants are very timely and are aimed at providing seed funding for new tourism business ideas or existing businesses attempting to diversify or enhance their offering to the tourism market," mayor Daryl Warren said. "If you have a great idea and just needed that added investment to action it - we strongly encourage you to apply." The Tourism Business Innovation Pilot Program nominates two funding rounds across the financial year 2022 and financial year 2023, inviting applications for funding up to $30,000 to encourage and support tourism business pilots. This program is the final stage of a $790,000 four-part project funded by the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, Tourism Infrastructure Funding Program (Flagship Projects) in 2021. Only one application per individual or organisation can be submitted and must demonstrate how their business idea aligns with: "Ideas which can build on the current supply chain, for example, artisan product offerings or experiences using grain or other primary product grown in Buloke such as breweries, distilleries and farm gate experiences," Ms Ricks said. Other suggestions which may be eligible for the grants include: star gazing, new destination accommodation, outdoor experiences such as hot air ballooning, joy flights, tours and night art. Round one applications are now open and will close at 2pm on May 16. Round two applications open August 11. For information how to apply visit buloke.vic.gov.au/tourism-business-innovation-grants or contact Tourism Projects officer Kerrie Mulholland for more details by phoning 1300 520 520.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/c0b83971-5cfa-439f-ad2e-fcde89a2adbe.jpeg/r11_0_3638_2049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg