THE HEAD of Bendigo's Girton Grammar School, Dr Clayton Massey, has tendered his resignation after just 18 months in the position. "The board, on behalf of the entire school community, acknowledges the work of Dr Massey as the 18th head of Girton Grammar School," Girton Grammar School board chair David Jemmett confirmed in a statement sent to the Bendigo Advertiser. Dr Massey - who moved from Western Australia for the role - began as Girton's headmaster in the midst of the pandemic. He was appointed to the role after former head Matthew Maruff resigned in October 2020. More news: Hospitalisation numbers rise as Victoria records 12 COVID-related deaths Mr Jemmett said the school was fortunate to be in a position where the leadership can be placed into the competent and experienced hands of its deputy head Dr O'Rielly who had been at the school for 15 years. Dr O'Rielly stepped in as acting head between the resignation of Mr Maruff and the appointment of Dr Massey, leading the school through the first year of the pandemic. "The board and the entire school community have the utmost respect for Dr O'Rielly and full confidence she will lead the staff and students with courage, honesty, openness, and great skill," Mr Jemmett said. More news: Victorian budget to include $52 million to solve Bendigo's rising groundwater problem "Dr O'Rielly is supported by a senior leadership team [who] has worked together for many years, including during her previous period as acting head. "We are expecting the transition of school leadership to be smooth. The board looks forward to working closely with Dr O'Rielly and the senior leadership team to continue delivering an exceptional educational experience for our students." The Girton Grammar board will announce the ongoing leadership arrangements for the school in the coming weeks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/19c2d436-d84b-4390-8f8c-84eda3ea8bdf.jpg/r11_226_4407_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg