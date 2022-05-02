Celebrate Bendigo's Spanish-speaking cultures at city's first Latin Festival

news, local-news, news, what's on, latin festival, bendigo, greater bendigo, Hispanos Unidos de Victoria

Immerse yourself in the food, music and soul that makes Spanish cultures shine at Bendigo's first Latin Festival later this month. The Hispanos Unidos de Victoria (United Hispanics of Victoria) will take over White Hills' Garden of the Future on May 14 and boast an event with something in it for everyone. Hispanos Unidos de Victoria president Jorge Restrepo said the group had been planning to hold an event in central Victoria for many years. MORE NEWS: Charging stations network to boost take-up of electric vehicles "We've been waiting for COVID-19 to allow us to bring this event to Bendigo," he said. "There are a lot of events in Melbourne, so why not bring it to regional Victoria. "The Latin community is growing in the city so it will be a great chance to bring everyone together to celebrate our cultures." This festival is family friendly and will bring a bit of Latin America to Bendigo in the hopes of offering the community a better understanding of the cultures of Spanish-speaking cultures. It will feature music from DJ Juan Opalo and Latin band Calle Luna, Latin food trucks, Latin dancing workshops, Storytime with Liliana, piatas and more. "We really want to help locals enjoy everything our cultures have to offer," Mr Restrepo said. OTHER STORIES: "We received a $3000 grant from the City of Greater Bendigo and that has allowed us to get this event up and running, so we're thankful for that." The event will run between 10am and 5pm. Further information will be found on the Bendigo Latin Festival Facebook page, or you can reach the group at hispanosunidosvic@gmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/2ea47773-24e7-4d89-8a97-72dc45514aa5.jpg/r0_487_4928_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg