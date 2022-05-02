sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, stats

Round four of the BFNL provided a three-point thriller between the Bloods and Tigers, while Sandhurst broke through for its first win of the season. Golden Square cruised to its fourth win in a row, while Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye had few troubles in disposing of Maryborough and Castlemaine respectively. Here's the Premier Data statistics that mattered most in round four of the BFNL: Hawks 47 lt Bulldogs 94 It's hard to win any game of footy, let alone a contest with a flag contender, if you only have 26 inside 50s for the day. That Premier Data statistic only summed up Eaglehawk's day against a Golden Square side that is flying at the moment. The home side lost the inside 50 count 26-52 and only took two marks inside 50 for the day compared to Square's 12. The Borough turned the ball over 99 times to Square's 45. Golden Square handled the soggy conditions better and had more disposals, 366-304, and more marks, 71-48. Eaglehawk matched the Dogs in clearances, 45-46, but once the ball was on the outside Square's running power took over. Jake Thrum, 35 kicks, five handballs and 148 ranking points, and Jack Geary, 21 kicks, 15 handballs and 159 ranking points, led the charge in a solid team performance for the Dogs. Eaglehawk had fewer contributors across the board. As expected, Noah Wheeler, 17 kicks and 10 handballs, and Billy Evans, 14 kicks and 11 handballs, relished the heavy track. Tigers 87 lt Bloods 90 24 kicks, 20 handballs, 15 contested disposals, 10 clearances and 177 player rankings points in a winning team - that stat line has three votes written all over it. Somehow South Bendigo playing coach Nathan Horbury didn't even rate a mention in the Bloods' best six players for his monster game against the Tigers. Either someone in the South Bendigo match committee was watching a different game or the coach said to focus on other players for the best players' list in the thrilling three-point win over Kyneton. I suspect it was the latter considering Horbury has always been reluctant to pump up his own tyres. On a day when star midfielder Cooper Leon was "held" to 18 touches - his lowest number for the season - the Bloods had Liam Byrne step up with 17 contested disposals in his 33 possession haul, while Michael Herlihey (28 touches) and Isaiah Miller (25 possessions) had big impacts on the game. A worrying trend for the Tigers, with two poor final terms in a row. Kyneton led by two goals at the last change, but the Bloods dominated the final term on the stats sheet. South had 16 more possessions and eight more marks, won the inside 50 count 15-8 and only turned the ball over 12 times compared to Kyneton 20. Playing without key midfield recruit Cameron Manuel, the Tigers didn't have a midfielder collect more than 21 possessions. Their leading possession winner on the day was impressive defender Frazer Driscoll with 24. Dragons 131 d Roos 59 In the aftermath of Saturday's loss to Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat coach lamented his side's inability to match the Dragons' outside run. He wasn't wrong. The Roos had 155 less possessions than the Dragons on the open spaces of the QEO. 313 of Sandhurst's 417 disposals were uncontested - testament to the way they moved and shared the ball. That ball movement gave Sandhurst's forwards an opportunity to shine and they took advantage by taking 22 marks inside 50 to just seven. For the second week in a row the main man for the Dragons was VFL-listed forward Cobi Maxted, who had 25 possessions, kicked 6.2 and 174 ranking points. Young Sandhurst midfielders Noah Walsh (33 possessions), Cooper Smith (30 touches) and Jeremy Rodi (26 disposals) showed their class. Sandhurst had 10 players collect 20 or more possessions, while the Roos had just three - Liam Collins (27), Hamish O'Brien (21) and ruckman Nick Lang (20). Magpies 19 lt Storm 120 Mark Strathfieldsaye star Jake Moorehead down for more Michelsen Medal votes. The Storm's midfield accumulator willed his way to 26 kicks, 19 handballs, 13 marks, nine clearances and 195 ranking points. There's nothing flashy about Moorhead, but he just doesn't play a bad game. In the first four games he's had 33, 36, 37 and 45 disposals for an average of 37.8. Small defender Patrick Blandford was effective by foot for the Storm. The 22-year-old had 25 kicks at a high efficiency rate of 92 per cent. A 101-point loss, but a more competitive performance from the Pies. Their pressure around the ball was much higher than the previous week, They forced the Storm into 70 turnovers and had 80 tackles for the match. A 101-point loss, but a more competitive performance from the Pies. Their pressure around the ball was much higher than the previous week, They forced the Storm into 70 turnovers and had 80 tackles for the match. The Storm dominated possessions, 407 to 267, and took 22 marks to five inside 50 which ensured there'd be a big gap on the scoreboard. Castlemaine midfielder Tommy Horne had 15 contested disposals and eight clearances in his 26 touches and 139 ranking points. Bailey Henderson picked up 30 possessions against his former club. Magpies 17 lt Bulldogs 158 No Premier Data stats available for this game at this stage.

