Victoria has recorded 9064 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning - a drop in more than 2000 on Friday's numbers. The daily data from the Department of Health also showed 19 people died as a result of the virus. Of the 9064 new cases, 5855 were from reported rapid antigen tests and 3209 from positive PCR tests. There were 16,543 PCR tests conducted on Friday. Read more: Currently there are 448 people hospitalised with COVID-19 include 30 people in intensive carea and three people on ventilators. The three-dose vaccination rate in people over 18 now stands at 67.7 per cent. On Friday, Greater Bendigo recorded 212 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1214 active cases. Other central Victorian councils that recorded new cases included Macedon Ranges (81), Campaspe (59), Mount Alexander (30), Central Goldfields Shire (20), Gannawarra (15), Loddon (8) and Buloke (3). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/6bb47955-6ffe-417f-afba-0df656356c05.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg