4pm MEMBERS of the public have come across the body of a motorcyclist in Strathfieldsaye on Friday afternoon. The motorcyclist appears to have hit a white post on a bridge over the creek on Somerset Park Drive, knocking it over, before clipping a signpost, Bendigo Highway Patrol senior sergeant Ian Brooks said. The male was declared dead at the scene. "We didn't have anyone who witnessed the collision, we had people who came down the road and saw him lying there," Senior Sergeant Brooks said. "We have offered those people referrals to support agencies, and whether that is taken up is up to them." The crash happened on a straight stretch of country road with an 80km/hour speed limit. Emergency crews were called at about 1pm. "From the evidence we have at the scene is that the motorbike appears to have got out of control," Senior Sergeant Brooks said. "Whether that was a deliberate act by the rider, or something else, we are not sure. We will need to get the bike mechanically inspected. "It's too early in the investigation to make a definitive comment as to what it was, or how it was." Police are yet to identify the motorcyclist but are working on a number of leads as they try to identify his next-of-kin. EARLIER POLICE will prepare a report for the Coroner following a fatal single vehicle crash in Strathfieldsaye on Friday afternoon. Emergency services were called to reports a motorcycle had struck a pole on Somerset Park Road, near Sinclair Road, just after 12.50pm. MORE NEWS: 'Without blood donors, I wouldn't be here': Zoe Potter gives insight into life with common variable immunodeficiency The rider, who is yet to be formally identified, sadly died at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

