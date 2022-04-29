coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, new Department of Health data shows. These numbers bring the region's active cases to 1214 with 24,075 since the beginning of the pandemic. MORE NEWS: YMCA Victoria to operate Eaglehawk's Peter Krenz Centre for further five years To the south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 30 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 81. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 20. To the north of the state, the Campaspe Shire recorded 59, Loddon eight, Buloke three and Gannawarra 15. Victoria has recorded more than 11,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since April 7. Sadly seven people have also died of COVID-19-related issues. There were 11,083 cases recorded across the state on Friday morning with 7213 coming from positive RATs and 3870 coming from the results of PCR tests. Read more: Health workers conducted 20,684 PCR tests on Thursday. In Victoria there are now 54,150 active cases. On Thursday, Greater Bendigo has recorded 234 new cases of COVID-19 taking the municipality's active cases to 1194. Across central Victoria Mount Alexander Shire 37 new cases, Macedon Ranges had 57 and Central Goldfields recorded 12. To the north of the state, the Campaspe Shire recorded 41, Loddon five, Buloke three and Gannawarra 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/d699b6ca-8dba-4b7e-820d-7ea17a938405.jpg/r0_0_1017_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg