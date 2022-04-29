Bendigo residents reminded to get their flu vaccinations before winter comes

news, local-news, news, health, flu vaccination, brett sutton, bendigo, greater bendigo, state government, victoria

As the weather gets colder and COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, Greater Bendigo residents are being urged to get their flu jabs to stay well this winter and reduce pressure on our health system. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said with international borders reopening, more social mixing occurring and other pandemic restrictions easing, ensuring your flu and COVID vaccinations are up to date will help protect you - and others - during winter. "Victoria has seen low rates of the flu over the last two years due to closed international borders and social distancing measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Health prepares for busy weekend as festival-goers get ready to groove That also means that this winter is a really critical time to be protected with flu vaccinations. "Vaccination against a highly contagious viral infection like flu is key to protecting yourself and those around you and will ensure we don't put further pressure on our health system," Professor Sutton said. Influenza is a seasonal infection that usually occurs from April to September and can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications regardless of age. In a year of high influenza activity, it is estimated the flu can contribute to more than 3300 deaths in Australia. OTHER STORIES: Flu vaccination is recommended for anyone older than six months and is free for people considered to be at higher risk from influenza including: All Victorians are encouraged to get their seasonal influenza vaccine from their community pharmacy, GP, local council or other immunisation provider as soon as possible. No interval is required between the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as they target different viruses. That means both can be given on the same day if you are due for a COVID-19 vaccination. MORE NEWS: Tourism and accommodation business to start to recover more than two years of revenues "If you do get the flu the advice remains the same," Professor Sutton said. "Stay at home if you're unwell and don't go to work or school." More information on how to avoid influenza and on getting vaccinated is available on the state government's Better Health website at betterhealth.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/eb72e33e-2294-4953-820c-4f897d92dc39.jpg/r0_76_800_528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg