SPRING Gully Hall Committee has raised more than $3500 for the flood-affected residents of Queensland and NSW. The committee held a Flood Relief Dance on Sunday, April 24 with music from the Bitz'N'Pieces Band. The event saw attendees enjoy a social dance while raising awareness about the floods and the families directly affected by it. "The dance was fabulous," committee president and dance co-ordinator Keith Woods said. "The band that was playing was just absolutely superb, and people just had a wonderful afternoon." Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards made a surprise attendance and made a donation to the important cause. A charity auction was also held to raise more money for the appeal, which Mr Woods said was successful. More news: Tourism and accommodation business to start to recover more than two years of revenues "So many people have suffered in the the floods in New South Wales and Queensland, and millions of dollars of damage [was done]," Mr Woods said. "I'm sure that every dollar helps. "We just wanted to give back to other people." The committee and Bitz'N'Pieces Band raised funds through door admission ticket sales, the raffle, auction and donations. The committee presented a cheque for $3602 to the Red Cross, to assist families at the centre of the floods, but are expecting to donate even more. MORE NEWS: 'Without blood donors, I wouldn't be here': Zoe Potter gives insight into life with common variable immunodeficiency While the committee did not have any sponsors, vouchers were sold at the auction that had been donated by various organisations and businesses. Mr Woods said it felt good to give back to those in need, but also to see the attendees enjoy themselves at the dance. "I think it was worth doing," he said. "We'd just like to say thank you to everyone that did donate or attend."

