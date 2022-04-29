Bendigo Health prepares for busy weekend as festival-goers get ready to groove

news, local-news, news, health, bendigo, bendigo health, groovin the moo

Staff at Bendigo Health are bracing themselves for a busy weekend as people come from across the state for Groovin' the Moo. A hospital spokesperson said, like any other major event in the city, the organisation would work to ensure the best care is given despite the influx of people in town. "We've been in discussions with the parties involved to make sure we are covered in what we anticipate being a busy weekend," they said. MORE NEWS: Police investigate after motorbike rider dies following crash at Strathfieldsaye "We are aware the event is on and we have prepared for it. "Anyone planning on attending the festival is encouraged to behave in a way that won't put themselves or others at risk." The spokesperson said Bendigo Health's emergency department was already busy on Friday afternoon. "It has been a very busy day in the ED and our understanding is this has been statewide," they said. OTHER STORIES: "We are not aware of any particular issues impacting ambulances, but ask anyone needing to attend ED be prepared for a long wait if they are deemed less urgent than other patients." For nurse-on-call services, call 1300 60 60 24. If you or your family member is seriously ill and need immediate attention call 000.

