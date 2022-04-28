PREMIER DATA: Every BFNL club's top 20 ranked players after three rounds

sport, local-sport, bfnkl, premier, data, top 20, player, rankings, club by, club

WHAT IS PREMIER DATA? Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL Who is every Bendigo Football-Netball League senior team's top 20 players after three rounds of the season according to Premier Data? Among the club leaders are two former players who have returned this year in Castlemaine's Tommy Horne and Kangaroo Flat's Liam Collins. READ MORE: PREMIER DATA: Seven players crack 150 points in BFNL round three READ MORE: BFNL: Stats what I'm talkin' about - round three

