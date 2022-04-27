sport, local-sport, predmier, data, three, players, crack, 150, points, bendigo

BFNL: Stats what I'm talkin' about - round three SEVEN players broke the 150-point ranking barrier in Saturday's round three of the Bendigo Football-Netball League season. Premier Data statistics credited Gisborne's Pat McKenna (258) and Brad Bernacki (236), Golden Square trio Braydon Vaz (190), Jayden Burke (177) and Tom Strauch (151), Maryborough's Coby Perry (157) and Strathfieldsaye's Jake Moorhead (151) all with more than 150 ranking points. McKenna earned top billing for the round with his goalkicking spree against Castlemaine, with his 258 points the highest ranked game of the season so far. Star forward McKenna torched the Magpies with 14 goals in the Bulldogs' 34.21 (225) to 0.2 (2) romp at Gardiner Reserve. As well as his 14 goals, McKenna's stats sheet also read 24 kicks, six handballs and 20 marks, including five contested and 18 inside 50. McKenna's 20 marks are the most taken in a BFNL game so far this season, surpassing the 18 Tanner Nally took for Sandhurst across half-back against Gisborne in round one. Golden Square duo Jake Thrum (17 v Kangaroo Flat, round 2) and Liam Barrett (15 v Maryborough, round 3) are the only other players to have taken at least 15 marks in a game so far this season. McKenna edged out team-mate Bernacki as the BFNL's top-ranked player for round three. Ball magnet Bernacki produced another monster game in the midfield for the Bulldogs as his side ran riot against the Magpies. Bernacki's 236 ranking points include becoming the first player this season to collect more than 50 disposals. Premier Data listed Bernacki with 53 disposals - 30 kicks and 23 handballs at 66 per cent efficiency. Bernacki's 53 touches included 20 contested disposals, while he also had 24 clearances and 15 inside 50s. Bernacki and team-mate Seb Bell-Bartels (13) combined for 28 inside 50s for the Bulldogs. Early-season Michelsen favourite Bernacki already has three of the competition's top 12 ranked games - 236 points on Saturday v Castlemaine, 199 in round 1 v Sandhurst and 164 v Kyneton in round three. His 599 ranking points for the season are 178 clear of second-placed Aidan Hare of Maryborough with 421. Saturday's top performers also included four Golden Square forwards in Vaz, Bourke, Strauch and Joel Brett (145 points), who combined for 663 ranking points as the Bulldogs crushed Maryborough by 218 points. Between the quartet Vaz, Bourke, Strauch and Brett had 97 disposals, took 50 marks and kicked 25 goals, including a haul of 10 to Bourke. Despite copping a 36.19 (235) to 2.5 (17) hiding from the Bulldogs at Wade Street, Magpies' on-baller Coby Perry racked up a game-high 43 disposals, took six marks and had five clearances to earn 157 ranking points. As he has in each of the first three rounds, new Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking again led the competition for hit-outs. Hosking had 53 hit-outs in the Dragons' eight-point loss to South Bendigo at the Queen Elizabeth Oval. Hosking - recruited from Port Melbourne Colts - is a runaway leader for the season in the hit-outs category with 171 after three rounds, followed by Kyneton's James Orr (122) and Kangaroo Flat veteran Nick Lang (90) with the third-most. RANKING POINTS 1. Pat McKenna (Gis) 258 2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 236 3. Braydon Vaz (GS) 190 4. Jayden Burke (GS) 177 5. Coby Perry (Mb) 157 6. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 156 7. Tom Strauch (GS) 151 8. Joel Brett (GS) 145 9. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 144 10. John Watson (Cas) 140 DISPOSALS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 53 2. Coby Perry (Mb) 43 3. Liam Collins (KF) 39 4. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 37 5. Baxter Slater (Ss) 37 6. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 36 7. John Watson (Cas) 35 8. Liam Barrett (GS) 34 9. Billy Evans (Eh) 34 10. Cooper Leon (SB) 34 KICKS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 30 2. John Watson (Cas) 27 3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 26 4. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 26 5. Coby Perry (Mb) 25 6. Scott Walsh (Gis) 24 7. Pat McKenna (Gis) 24 8. Braydon Vaz (GS) 24 9. Liam Collins (KF) 22 10. Isaiah Miller (SB) 22 HANDBALLS 1. Baxter Slater (Ss) 24 2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 23 3. Billy Evans (Eh) 22 4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 20 5. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 19 6. Liam Barrett (GS) 18 7. Coby Perry (Mb) 18 8. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 18 9. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 17 10. Sam Graham (Gis) 17 MARKS 1. Pat McKenna (Gis) 20 2. Liam Barrett (GS) 15 3. Tom Strauch (GS) 14 4. Braydon Vaz (GS) 14 5. Ethan Foreman (Gis) 12 6. Jayden Burke (GS) 12 7. Braydan Torpey (SB) 11 8. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 11 9. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 11 10. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 10 CLEARANCES 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 24 2. Liam Collins (KF) 12 3. Scott Walsh (Gis) 11 4. Billy Evans (Eh) 11 5. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 10 6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 10 7. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 9 8. Dylan Hird (GS) 8 9. Aiden Hare (Mb) 7 10. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 7 HARD-BALL GETS 1. Dylan Hird (GS) 10 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 9 3. Billy Evans (Eh) 8 4. Thomas Gardam (Mb) 7 5. Coby Perry (Mb) 6 6. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 6 7. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 5 8. Tommy Horne (Cas) 5 9. Jack Geary (GS) 5 10. Ashley Humphrey (Mb) 5 EFFECTIVE TACKLES 1. Nic Woodman (Cas) 10 2. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 8 3. Ben Eales (Gis) 8 4. Harrison Sheahan (Kyn) 8 5. Callum McConachy (Cas) 7 6. Declan Slingo (Cas) 7 7. Nick Doolan (Gis) 7 8. Tommy Horne (Cas) 7 9. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 7 10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 7 ONE PERCENTERS 1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 12 2. Ben Eales (Gis) 11 3. Tom Brereton (SB) 10 4. Ben Lester (Ss) 10 5. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 9 6. Chris Freeman (Mb) 9 7. Liam Ireland (Sand) 9 8. Oscar White (SB) 9 9. Callum McConachy (Cas) 8 10. Liam Rodgers (Gis) 7 SCORE INVOLVEMENTS 1. Pat McKenna (Gis) 21 2. Braydon Vaz (GS) 17 3. Joel Brett (GS) 16 4. Jack Stewart (GS) 15 5. Jayden Burke (GS) 13 6. Seb Bell Bartels (Gis) 12 7. Sam Graham (Gis) 12 8. Tom Strauch (GS) 12 9. Jack Geary (GS) 12 10. Zack Shelton (GS) 12 HIT OUTS 1. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 53 2. Tanner Rayner (GS) 42 3. Nick Lang (KF) 41 4. James Orr (Kyn) 38 5. Braidon Blake (Gis) 36 6. Ben Eales (Gis) 34 7. Michael Pilcher (Ss) 32 8. Jack Lawton (Eh) 27 9. Patrick Chard (Mb) 23 10. Ty Stewart (Mb) 19 RANKING POINTS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 599 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 421 3. Jack Geary (GS) 419 4. Joel Brett (GS) 416 5. Cooper Leon (SB) 408 6. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 391 7. Jake Thrum (GS) 376 8. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 374 9. Pat McKenna (Gis) 374 10. Noah Walsh (Sand) 365 DISPOSALS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 129 2. Jack Geary (GS) 107 3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 106 4. Cooper Leon (SB) 102 5. Aiden Hare (Mb) 96 6. Liam Collins (KF) 95 7. Jake Thrum (GS) 93 8. Noah Walsh (Sand) 90 9. Baxter Slater (Ss) 89 10. Billy Evans (Eh) 87 KICKS 1. Cooper Leon (SB) 72 2. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 71 3. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 70 4. Jake Thrum (GS) 70 5. Isaiah Miller (SB) 64 6. John Watson (Cas) 61 7. Jack Geary (GS) 57 8. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 56 9. Liam Latch (Mb) 55 10. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 53 HANDBALLS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 59 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 53 3. Jack Geary (GS) 50 4. Baxter Slater (Ss) 50 5. Billy Evans (Eh) 49 6. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 44 7. Liam Collins (KF) 42 8. Riley Wilson (Ss) 41 9. Noah Walsh (Sand) 40 10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 37 MARKS 1. Cooper Leon (SB) 34 2. Jake Thrum (GS) 31 3. Pat McKenna (Gis) 29 4. Guy Dickson (Kyn) 28 5. Joel Brett (GS) 28 6. Oscar White (SB) 26 7. Tom Strauch (GS) 26 8. Jack Geary (GS) 26 9. Liam Barrett (GS) 26 10. Jayden Burke (GS) 26 CLEARANCES 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 49 2. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 26 3. Liam Collins (KF) 26 4. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 23 5. Tommy Horne (Cas) 23 6. Billy Evans (Eh) 23 7. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 22 8. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 20 9. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 20 10. Noah Walsh (Sand) 19 HARD-BALL GETS 1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 21 2. Tommy Horne (Cas) 20 3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 17 4. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 15 5. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 15 6. Coby Perry (Mb) 15 7. Billy Evans (Eh) 15 8. Declan Slingo (Cas) 13 9. Liam Byrne (SB) 13 10. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 13 EFFECTIVE TACKLES 1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 27 2. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 19 3. Blair Holmes (Sand) 19 4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 19 5. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 18 6. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 18 7. Ben Eales (Gis) 16 8. Billy Evans (Eh) 16 9. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 15 10. Nick Doolan (Gis) 15 ONE PERCENTERS 1. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 35 2. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 24 3. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 24 4. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 22 5. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 21 6. Jack Reaper (Gis) 20 7. Ben Eales (Gis) 20 8. Jack Geary (GS) 19 9. Wil McCaig (SB) 19 10. Liam Ireland (Sand) 18 SCORE INVOLVEMENTS 1. Joel Brett (GS) 32 2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 29 3. Pat McKenna (Gis) 27 4. Lewin Davis (Eh) 24 5. Jack Geary (GS) 23 6. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 22 7. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 21 8. Jake Thrum (GS) 21 9. Braydon Vaz (GS) 21 10. Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 21 HIT OUTS 1. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 171 2. James Orr (Kyn) 122 3. Nick Lang (KF) 90 4. Matt Compston (GS) 79 5. Jack Lawton (Eh) 73 6. Braidon Blake (Gis) 61 7. Ben Eales (Gis) 59 8. Nick Lang (KF) 90 4. Matt Compston (GS) 79 5. Jack Lawton (Eh) 73 6. Braidon Blake (Gis) 61 7. Ben Eales (Gis) 59 8. Braidy Neill (Mb) 55 9. Clayton Holmes (Eh) 47 10. George Simpson (Ss) 47

