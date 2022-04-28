Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

sport, local-sport, weekend, football, previews, selections, friday, BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at QEO. After a 0-3 start to the season Sandhurst will be favourites to get its first win on the board when it hosts Kangaroo Flat at the QEO. The Dragons have been competitive in all three games so far against Gisborne (lost by 26), Strathfieldsaye (lost by 26) and South Bendigo (lost by 8), but have no points to show for their effort. 200-gamer Blair Holmes (hamstring) will miss for the Dragons, while key forward Matt Thornton is a chance to return. The Roos - who haven't beaten the Dragons since 2011 - are coming off a competitive showing against Eaglehawk last week, but need to sharpen up their skills given their disposal efficiency of just 48.5 per cent is ranked 10th by Premier Data. Last time: Sandhurst 19.22 (136) def Kangaroo Flat 5.4 (34). Since 1995: Sandhurst 41; Kangaroo Flat 13. 2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton. Shapes as one of the games of the round between two sides that go in with 1-2 records. For the winner their ledger will be squared at 2-2, while the loser will be chasing their tail at 1-3 and playing early-season catch-up. The Bloods are coming off an eight-point win over Sandhurst last week when they built a lead in the first half, lost it during the third term, regained it and then defended resolutely in the last term to hold it. Kyneton matched it with Strathfieldsaye for the best part of three quarters last week before going down by 45 points. New recruit Cameron Manuel has been quick to make an impression for the Tigers in his two outings so far, with his average of 25.5 kicks a game No.1 in the competition. Six of the past nine meetings between the Tigers and Bloods have been decided by 10 points or less. Last time: South Bendigo 15.14 (104) def Kyneton 9.12 (66). Since 1995: South Bendigo 35; Kyneton 18; Drawn 1. READ MORE: PREMIER DATA: Seven players crack 150 points in BFNL round three 2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine. It doesn't get any easier for Castlemaine. After being held goal-less in a 223-point hiding from Gisborne last week, the Magpies host another of the power sides in Strathfieldsaye. Albeit the Magpies were hampered by a COVID impact, no doubt both the club and the league would have hoped such scorelines as last week's 34.21 (225) to 0.2 (2) drubbing by the Bulldogs were behind Castlemaine this year. Strathfieldsaye has started the season 3-0, with consistent midfielder Jake Moorhead being the Storm's best player in their past two wins over Kyneton and Sandhurst, racking up a combined 73 disposals, 14 marks and 10 clearances. Last time: Strathfieldsaye 33.15 (213) def Castlemaine 0.0 (0). Head to head: Strathfieldsaye 21; Castlemaine 2. 2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough. Gisborne sits second on the ladder with a 3-0 record and percentage of 393.9. The Bulldogs have kicked 68 goals to 16 in their three wins over Castlemaine, Kyneton and Sandhurst so far and another big margin looks in the offering against the winless Magpies. With 41 touches (v Sandhurst), 35 (v Kyneton) and 53 (v Castlemaine), how many disposals for Gisborne's Brad Bernacki this week? Last time: Gisborne 25.11 (161) def Maryborough 10.6 (66). Head to head: Gisborne 37; Maryborough 5. READ MORE: BFNL: Stats what I'm talkin' about - round three 2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk. Match of the round in what is also a big reunion day for Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park - a venue the Bulldogs haven't won at since 2016. The Hawks are 2-1 and come up against a ladder-leading Golden Square that is flying at 3-0, with its past two wins over Maryborough and Kangaroo Flat by a combined 327 points. Big test for the Hawks' defence to curtail the influence of Jayden Burke, competition leading goalkicker Joel Brett (21), Braydon Vaz and Tom Strauch, who between them took 50 marks and kicked 25 goals against Maryborough last week. Midfield hard-nuts Noah Wheeler (391 points) and Billy Evans (359) are leading the way as the Hawks' top two ranked players. Last time: Golden Square 15.10 (100) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72). Since 1995: Golden Square 36; Eaglehawk 24. LUKE WEST (14) - Sandhurst, Kyneton, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square. ADAM BOURKE (13) - Sandhurst, Kyneton, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square. RICHARD JONES (12) - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square. ............................................ 2.15pm Saturday at Marong. Come 5pm Saturday there will be only one undefeated team left standing in the Loddon Valley league after the Panthers (3-0) host the Bulldogs (2-0) in the match of the round. After a big build-up to last week's keenly-anticipated clash against Mitiamo, Marong coach Linton Jacobs will have his players on guard against a let-down, while it's a big opportunity early in the season for the Bulldogs to stake their claim as a genuine contender. Last time: Marong 16.12 (108) def Pyramid Hill 4.1 (25). Head to head: Pyramid Hill 40; Marong 16. 2.15pm Saturday at Calivil. For the first time since July of 2019 the Superoos will enter a game on the rebound from a loss after having their 20-game winning streak ended with a 15-point defeat to Marong last week. The Superoos, who have had half-back Luke Lougoon named their best player in all three games so far, come up against a Demons side that is still hunting its first win after losses to Inglewood and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and will be playing its first game in 21 days after back-to-back weeks off. Last time: Mitiamo 24.9 (153) def Calivil United 2.7 (19). Since 1995: Calivil United 40; Mitiamo 27. 2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine. Last week may have been just the tonic to get the Mean Machine's season rolling. Having started the season 0-2 the Mean Machine hit back with a 73-point win over Inglewood and now have the chance to get back on an even keel at 2-2 when they take on the Bears. Andrew Collins and Josh Martyn are both coming off five-goal bags for the Mean Machine, while the Bears will be aiming to rebound from a 49-point defeat to Pyramid Hill. Josh Walsh has been among the Bears' best players in all three games so far. Last time: Bridgewater 19.18 (132) def BL-Serpentine 10.10 (70). Since 1995: BL-Serpentine 28; Bridgewater 28. 2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge. Newbridge has the chance to make it two wins in a row after a fighting eight-point victory over Maiden Gully YCW last week, while it's the first opportunity this year to see how Inglewood responds to a defeat. After a much talked-about 2-0 start to the season, the Blues had their bubble burst last week with a 73-point hiding from long-time nemesis Bridgewater. Should be a good clash between two sides that have already shown they will be improved from last year, with the Blues, who haven't beaten the Maroons since 2016, slight favourites. Last time: Newbridge 15.10 (100) def Inglewood 4.6 (30). Since 1995: Newbridge 40; Inglewood 11. LUKE WEST (9) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Inglewood. ADAM BOURKE (9) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Newbridge. ............................................ 2.30pm Saturday at Toolleen. So far, so good for Mount Pleasant, which for the first time sine its last premiership year in 2006 has made a 3-0 start to the season. An early-season trait of the Blues has been their capacity to put scoreboard pressure on their opposition - they have outscored their opponents 101-21 in first quarters - and have been at least 15 points up at every break so far in their first three games. The Blues' strong early form should continue at home against the rebuilding Bombers, who endured a tough day in a 106-point loss to LBU last week. One of the highlights of the clash should be the ruck battle between the Blues' Chris Down and Bombers' Jobee Warde. Last time: Mount Pleasant 20.27 (147) def Leitchville-Gunbower 6.7 (43). Head to head: Leitchville-Gunbower 16; Mount Pleasant 6. 2.30pm Saturday at Colbinabbin. Has the makings of a cracker of a contest given the turnaround in form of White Hills last week. After two heavy losses to start the season the Demons under new coach Jack Fallon clicked into gear last week with a gridning 12-point win over North Bendigo. Led by skipper Rhys Irwin in defence, the result is just the tonic of confidence the Demons need as they prepare for a crack at the undefeated Colbinabbin. While the Grasshoppers have started solidly to be 3-0, there's still plenty of scope for improvement given coach Julian Bull's assessment of his side's 30-point win over Elmore last week: "I've got no doubt Elmore was the better side on the day, but we were just able to hang on with a bit of talent." No doubt Bull will have his side revved up for a much more fiercer approach to the contest from the opening bounce this week. Last time: Colbinabbin 13.16 (94) def White Hills 7.8 (50). 2.30pm Saturday at Lockington. On paper this result would seem somewhat a formality - the unbeaten Cats hosting the winless Hawks. However, LBU coach Brodie Collins certainly won't be seeing it that way given the same would have been said ahead of their previous meeting back in round six last year when the Hawks spent most of the day in front before eventually going down by 23 points. The Cats have picked up where they left off last year with three wins by a combined 256 points in which they have won all 12 quarters, while the Hawks will be fresh and raring to go after coming off a bye last week. Last time: LBU 12.12 (84) def Huntly 9.7 (61). Head to head: LBU 32; Huntly 9. ADAM BOURKE (12) - Mount Pleasant, White Hills, Lockington-Bamawm United. LUKE WEST (11) - Mount Pleasant, Colbinabbin, Lockington-Bamawm United.

