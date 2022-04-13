BFNL: Clubs, players and fans to benefit from "game-changing" statistics deal

news, local-news, BFNL, football, statistics, Premier, Data

Who had the most possessions in the BFNL in round one? Which BFNL team had the most hard ball gets in round one? Which unheralded Sandhurst player took more marks than any other player in the BFNL last weekend? The answers to those three questions - Gisborne's Brad Bernacki, Kyneton and Tanner Nally. How we know the answers to those questions is an exciting development for BFNL clubs, players and supporters. The BFNL has taken a big step forward in its professionalism by signing a deal with Premier Data to deliver analytics that combines statistics and vision for every senior match. Clubs receive full access to the analytics to enhance their coaching and player development, while the general footy public will also get the opportunity to keep up to date with the stats that matter throughout the BFNL season. The Bendigo Advertiser is the exclusive media partner and will publish in-depth statistical analysis of the league each week online and in print. The Premier Data statistics cover everything from kicks, marks, tackles and handballs to one percenters, spoils, chases and score involvements. In terms of vision, clubs will be provided with a video edit of every senior player each match. "It's a game changer for us,'' BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said. "It brings a new level of access to everyone that participates or follows the league. Importantly, it provides development opportunities for our players and eases the burden on club volunteers who previously had to spend time taking statistics or doing video edits. "To have this level of match review at their fingertips is a great asset for our clubs. "It provides us with a point of difference. As the major league in the region we want to remain cutting edge. "This level of analysis and professionalism helps us make the league as attractable as possible." BFNL senior matches are filmed each round and the vision is sent to Premier Data. Within 24-36 hours the BFNL clubs and the Bendigo Advertiser have access to every statistic you could imagine and every video highlight. "Statistically, what we are provided with is very similar to what footy fans see every week in the AFL through Champion Data,'' Bendigo Advertiser sport journalist Adam Bourke said. "As a media outlet, this is information we've craved to enhance our coverage and provide local footy fans with a more detailed storyline of why their team won or lost at the weekend. "The breakdown of individual statistics is remarkable. We all know players who like to put a bit of mayo on their stat line when you ask 'did you get a kick at the weekend?' "They won't be able to get away with it anymore. Team-mates and fans will know the truth by simply checking the stats. "We're still scratching the surface of what we can do with these statistics, but here's some examples of what fans can look forward to: ROUND ONE LEADERS DISPOSALS 1. Bradley Bernacki (Gis) 41 2. Cooper Leon (SB) 38 3. Jackson Geary (GS) 37 4. Callum McCarty (SS) 36 5. Noah Walsh (Sh) 33 6. Tanner Nally (Sh) 33 7. Jake Moorhead (SS) 33 8. Liam Collins (KF) 30 9. Nathan Horbury (SB) 30 10. Shannon Geary (SS) 30 ......................................... KICKS 1. Cooper Leon (SB) 27 2. Tanner Nally (Sh) 25 3. Bradley Bernacki (Gis) 24 4. Bailey Henderson (Cm) 23 5. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 23 6. Nathan Horbury (SB) 23 7. Shannon Geary (SS) 23 8. Isaiah Miller (SB) 22 9. Martin Leyden (Sh) 20 10. Lachlan Hull (Mb) 20 ......................................... HANDBALLS 1. Callum McCarty (SS) 20 2. Jackson Geary (GS) 18 3. Bradley Bernacki (Gis) 17 4. Hamish Hosking (Sh) 17 5. Liam Bryne (SB) 17 6. Noah Walsh (Sh) 16 7. Cameron Taggert (SB) 16 8. Aiden Hare (Mb) 15 9. Jake Moorhead (SS) 14 10. Jack Neylon (SS) 14 ......................................... MARKS 1. Tanner Nally (Sh) 18 2. Guy Dickson (Kyn) 14 3. Nathan Horbury (SB) 12 4. Cooper Leon (SB) 12 5. Michael Herlihey (SB) 11 6. Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 10 7. Martin Leyden (Sh) 10 8. Brock Harvey (SB) 10 9. Ben Thompson (Eh) 10 10. Liam Ireland (Sh) 9 ......................................... CLEARANCES 1. Bradley Bernacki (Gis) 12 2. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 11 3. Lee Coghlan (Sh) 9 4. Noah Walsh (Sh) 9 5. Brady Neill (Mb) 9 6. Liam Collins (KF) 9 7. Declan Slingo (Cm) 8 8. James Mittell (Sh) 8 9. Liam Latch (Mb) 8 10. Callum McCarty (SS) 8 ......................................... TACKLES 1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 14 2. Sam Maher (SB) 10 3. Billy Evans (Eh) 10 4. Noah Walsh (Sh) 9 5. Blair Holmes (Sh) 9 6. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 9 7. Liam Bryne (SB) 9 8. Steven Georgiou (Kyn) 8 9. Bradley Bernacki (Gis) 8 10. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 8 ......................................... SCORE INVOLVEMENTS 1. Lewin Davis (Eh) 9 2. Rhys Magin (Kyn) 7 3. Hamish Hosking (Sh) 7 4. Nathan Horbury (SB) 7 5. Joel Brett (GS) 7 6. Josh Connelly (SB) 7 7. James Schischka (SS) 7 8. Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 6 9. Ryan Pretty (Kyn) 6 10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 6

