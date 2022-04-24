BFNL: Ladder takes shape as pressure builds on winless Dragons

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football

The Bendigo Football Netball League has a distinct four tiers after three rounds of the 2022 season. Golden Square, Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye sit comfortably on the top shelf and it's hard to see that tier being disrupted. Eaglehawk, Kyneton, South Bendigo and, despite being winless, Sandhurst, make up a second tier that looks set to provide plenty of excitement in the race for fourth and fifth on the ladder. Kangaroo Flat, fresh from a much improved performance against Eaglehawk on Saturday, sits on its own in tier three, leaving Castlemaine and Maryborough on the bottom shelf. Castlemaine and Maryborough had a round to forget on Saturday - the BFNL's two Magpies lost by 223 and 218 points respectively to Gisborne and Golden Square. Pat McKenna kicked 14 goals for Gisborne and Jayden Burke 10 for Square. Read more: Golden Square v Maryborough match report Read more: Gisborne v Castlemaine match report Read more: Strathfieldsaye v Kyneton match report Read more: South Bendigo v Sandhurst match report Read more: Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk match report The top three teams aside, the club with the highest ceiling could well be Kyneton. One week after being dismantled by Gisborne, the Tigers produced some good football for three quarters against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. While the Storm were without several senior players, the Tigers have some ingredients that could cause the teams battling for finals positions some troubles - particularly at the Kyneton Showgrounds. What the Tigers lack in outside run they more than make up for in key position posts and inside midfielders. New recruit Cameron Manuel is all class through the middle of the ground and Rhys Magin is having a big influence inside forward 50. The team under the most pressure after three rounds is Sandhurst. The Dragons have zero points to their name after a tough three-week stretch, including an eight-point loss to old foe South Bendigo in Saturday's Graeme Wright Memorial Cup at the QEO. The Dragons host Kangaroo Flat next Saturday before tackling Golden Square in the Ron Best Cup at Wade Street and Eaglehawk at the QEO. Even this far out, anything less than two wins from those three games could mean curtains for Sandhurst's finals hopes.

