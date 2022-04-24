BFNL: Dogs put kicking woes behind them in Magpie massacre

sport, local-sport, bendigo, BFNL, Golden Square, football, Maryborough

Golden Square continued its dominance of Maryborough with a resounding 218-point win in Saturday's BFNL clash at Wade Street. The 36.19 (235) to 2.5 (17) win was Golden Square's 12th-straight victory over the Pies and consolidated its spot at the top of the table through three rounds. Golden Square coach Chris Carter was forced to miss the game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He had few concerns as the Bulldogs kicked 17 goals to no score in the first half. The Magpies kept fighting and did have seven scoring shots in the second half. The problem was the home side had 26 shots of their own after the main break for 19.7. "The pleasing thing was we kicked pretty straight,'' Square skipper Jack Geary said. "We had a big emphasis on that after we kicked poorly against Flat the weekend. Read more: Catch up on the latest local footy news "Maryboruogh's pressure around the footy was really good, they just don't have enough cattle to make the most of that. "It felt like Maryborough were more intense than Kangaroo Flat around the ball, but once they kicked it forward they didn't have anyone to kick to." Jayden Burke continued his outstanding form to start the season, kicking 10 goals in a best on ground performance. Golden Square's forward line functioned well, with Joel Brett (6), Braydon Vaz (5) and Tom Strauch (4) kicking 15 goals between them. The Bulldogs' midfield group dominated possession, with Liam Barrett and Jarrod Fiztpatrick the most influential. Maryborough's best was skipper Coby Perry and in-form young midfielder Aidan Hare, who was moved on to Burke in the second-half and did a reasonable job all things considered. Kya Lanfranchi and Thomas Gardam battled hard under immense pressure. It doesn't get any easier for the Pies, with a rampant Gisborne making the trip to Princes Park next Saturday. Golden Square faces Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park in round four.

