BFNL: Eaglehawk forced to fight hard to outlast gutsy Roos

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat

Eaglehawk withstood a determined third quarter surge from Kangaroo Flat to win Saturday's Dower Park match by 49 points. Trailing by just under five goals at half-time, the Roos narrowed the gap to seven points by the 19-minute mark of the third term. But best afield Kobe Lloyd and Noah Wheeler steadied the Hawks with clutch goals - Lloyd from a long, set shot and Wheeler from a clever snap - as the lead went back out to 24 points with 27 minutes showing on the time clock. The Roos had a second chance to reduce the overall margin early in the last quarter but missed shots from Ethan Roberts (2) and Sam Barnes let the Two Blues off the hook. Roberts made amends with a great snap at the scoreboard end before the Hawks closed out the match with the last four goals of the day to win 21.11 (137) to the Flat's 12.16 (88). Gun spearhead Darcy Richards and Ben Thompson booted the opening Eaglehawk majors of the day and it took the host club until nearly 19 minutes into the term to reply. The speedy Mitch Rovers curled an around-the-body snap through the big sticks for the home side. Four minutes later he took his tally to two majors with another snap. Read more: White Hills upset North Bendigo in HDFNL shock Read more: South Bendigo regains Graeme Wright Memorial Cup Read more: Day out for McKenna in front of goals But Eaglehawk small forward Liam Marciano snatched control of the goal-scoring as time-on approached. In a scintillating burst he banged home three goals - the third from an after-the-siren shot - to give the Two Blues a 22-point lead at the first break. The visitors added slightly to their lead in the second term adding 5.3 to the Roos 4.2. Kangaroo Flat's busy Rovers sent an accurate pass to Lachy Wilson for a Roos' reply yet the Hawks' forward line couldn't be kept quiet. Key forward Shaun Knott and livewire Marciano made sure the Hawks had a 29-point lead at the long break with clutch majors. Then the Roos responded as the third term started. Majors to Mitch Collins, Lachy Wilson (with a dribbler) and Hamish O'Brien suddenly cut the margin to just seven points. Again the Hawks' Lloyd upped his work rate. He sent a long, set shot through at the scoreboard end and when Noah Wheeler was on target with a clever snap Eaglehawk had restored a handy lead. Stung by the Roos' fightback the Two Blues controlled the final quarter. They added 6.3 to 1.3 with Richards taking his tally to four majors for the day and Ben Thompson on his own running into an open goal to emphatically seal the result. But the Roos weren't disgraced. Against a potential top five club they battled hard with skipper Nick Lang on top in the ruck battles and the on-ballers busy workers. Yet the Two Blues had clear winners in Kobe Lloyd, who nailed three goals, Lewin Davis, Marciano, on-baller Oscar Madden and key backman Charlie Langford. With nine goal-scorers sharing the load Eaglehawk has a more than capable forward line and they seem set for a promising season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/97c27ad8-7437-4d11-945c-1b981c61b6e0.jpg/r14_252_4918_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg