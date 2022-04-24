BFNL: McKenna bags 14 goals in Gisborne's big win over Pies

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, Gisborne, Castlemaine, McKenna

Gisborne kept Castlemaine goalless and equalled its highest winning margin since it joined the BFNL in a lopsided encounter at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday. The Bulldogs won 34.21 (225) to 0.2 (2) - the 223-point margin the club's joint greatest winning margin in its 22 seasons in the BFNL. Gisborne thrashed Kyneton 38.16 (244) to 3.3 (21) in round 11 of the 2008 season. The scoreline continued a horror trend for Castlemaine against Gisborne. In their past three meetings the Dogs have outscored the Pies 96 goals to two. Skipper Pat McKenna kicked a career-high14 goals for Gisborne on Saturday, while Brad Bernacki was named the Dogs' best player for the third week in a row. "The positives were no injuries and we put together a really good four-quarter effort,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said. "We shared the ball around really well and we could have named 15 players in the best players. "We blooded two young kids for their first senior games (James Fox and Harry Manders) and they both kicked a goal, which was a highlight. "To be honest, it was probably the first time we've played four really good quarters of footy in my time at the club." Read more: South Bendigo spoils Sandhurst's milestone match for premiership skipper Read more: White Hills stuns North Bendigo in HDFNL upset The Dogs had 13 individual goalkickers and stormed home with 11 majors in the final quarter. After winning its first game in four years the week before, a mental letdown was always on the cards for Castlemaine. When Bailey Henderson was called up to the VFL, and three other senior players - Tom Cain, Jackson Hood and Caleb McBride - missed because of injuries, a big margin loomed and that's what the Pies copped. "We couldn't take a trick,'' Castlemaine coach Don Moran said. "Will (Moran) copped a nasty corkie in the first five minutes, Callum McConachy and Sam Nettleton suffered a twisted knee, Brad Keogh did an ankle, Jack Chester did an ankle and late in the game Brendan Josey tore his hamstring. "When you haven't got the cattle it makes it really tough. It was a case of one step forward and two steps back." The Pies couldn't field a reserves team because of COVID-19 cases and the game was declared a draw. It was the second time in as many seasons that the Pies have been held goalless. Next week the Pies are at home to Strathfieldsaye - the opponent that kept Castlemaine scoreless in 2021. "We'll probably have five senior players miss the Strathfieldsaye game next week, so it's going to be tough,'' Moran said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/6552e2e3-0468-4558-97d6-1942e89543b6.jpg/r0_620_1757_1613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg