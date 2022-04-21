Lisa Wilkinson set to take the stage for talk at Bendigo Writers Festival

news, local-news, entertainment, bendigo, lisa wilkinson, bendigo writer's festival, line up, journalist, writer, conversation

Media personality and journalist Lisa Wilkinson is set to make the trip to take part in the Bendigo Writers Festival line up next month. Ms Wilkinson will be a feature of the festival's program on May 14, when she will appear in a special conversation with Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos. Her addition to the Bendigo Writers Festival line-up was made possible when the Federal election was called for May 21, meaning she was able to travel to Victoria. MORE NEWS: Murray PHN brings together a team of skilled professionals to create new Strategy and Performance Unit Ms Amos said she was delighted to welcome Ms Wilkinson to Bendigo. "We just kept hoping that Lisa would be able to join us for what promises to be a fantastic festival this year," she said. "Lisa is a household name and one of Australia's most respected and recognised journalists, who has had a remarkable media career over more than four decades. "At 21 she was the youngest-ever editor to lead a national magazine, Dolly, and was then editor of Cleo magazine for 10 years before making the leap to television. OTHER STORIES: "More recently, she has stood up to the media industry on the gender pay gap and broken the Brittany Higgins story, sparking a national conversation about workplace culture in Australia's Parliament. "This year Lisa interviewed Priscilla Presley, who was in Bendigo to officially open the Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition at Bendigo Art Gallery, so we also look forward to showing her the exhibition while she is in town." Ms Wilkinson is co-host of Network Ten's The Project and has recently published her best-selling memoir It Wasn't Meant To Be Like This. Another addition to the festival program, and with a special connection to Bendigo, is a celebratory reception to be hosted by the Myer Family in honour of a new biography about Merlyn Baillieu Myer, wife of Myer founder Sidney Myer. MORE NEWS: Gemma Robertson to take over as Arena Theatre Company executive director The event will take place at 6pm on Friday, May 13 at Ulumbarra Theatre and feature author Michael Shmith discussing his book Merlyn: The Life of Merlyn Baillieu Myer with Ulumbarra Foundation chair Carolyn Stanford. The reception will take place prior to the Friday night feature event in Ulumbarra Theatre, which this year focuses on the festival theme 'Flourish'. Author and former ABC presenter Jon Faine will host Eliza Hull, Thomas Mayor, Hannah Moloney and Norman Swan to talk about "What it takes to flourish". Information and tickets are available on the festival website bendigowritersfestival.com.au or at the Box Office, 50 View Street Bendigo, or over the phone on 5434 6100. Ms Wilkinson will be at the Capitol Theatre from 9am on May 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/367c7d99-5fdf-4ddb-a3ab-d2e48946fcc7.jpg/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg