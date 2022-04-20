news, local-news,

Arena Theatre Company's executive director Sharon Custers will leave the organisation after five years in the role. Ms Custer joined Arena when the company relocated from Melbourne to Bendigo in 2018. She is pursue new ventures in Western Australia. Arena board chair Anne Henshall said Ms Custers had been a strong leader through a time of tremendous uncertainty and change. "The company has seen steady growth under her leadership, despite the uncertainty of the last two years," Ms Henshall said. "She leaves Arena in a great position and full of possibility." Gemma Robertson take over the role of Arena's executive director. Kyneton-based, Ms Robertson started as a producer at Arena nine months ago. "(Ms Robertson's experience) gives Arena confidence in her capacity to lead the company into the future in partnership with our artistic director Christian Leavesley," Ms Henshall said. "On behalf of the board, I welcome Gemma into the role and look forward to working with her more closely."

