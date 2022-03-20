news, local-news, news, elvis presley, direct from graceland

Bendigo Art Gallery has officially opened its "most ambitious" exhibition to date at an event on Saturday night. A large crowd full of community, civic and business leaders from across the state gathered in View Street to welcome Elvis: Direct from Graceland, while hundreds watched on along the street. Dubbed the "biggest exhibition in the history of the gallery", gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said it was great to see years of work come finally come to life. RELATED: VIVA BENDIGO! City transformed for Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition "It's been two years since I had my first Zoom meeting with Angie and we started discussing bringing these beautiful artifacts to Bendigo," she said. "There has been so much work going on behind the scenes and we're proud of what we have done here." City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said this exhibition was "fantastic" for the city and the region. "It's so unbelievably exciting," she said. "Priscilla Presley has just been so incredibly generous with her time, her talk on Saturday morning was fantastic and it's great to have her here. MORE NEWS: "This exhibition is set to bring people from not just all over the state, but even the world and it will just be so great for our city." Also in attendance on the evening were former Premier of Victoria John Brumby and Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson. "This exhibition will truly set a benchmark for all future events at the gallery," Mr Pearson said. "After a very quiet two years, Elvis: Direct from Graceland will be a real boom for Bendigo, it's brought a real buzz to the regions. "The gallery has really come back with an absolute ripper of a show." OTHER NEWS: BDCA: Jets soar into grand final, Suns and Redbacks to meet in preliminary final Ms Presley was also in attendance, addressing the crowd to officially open the four-month exhibition. "Elvis was worried he would be forgotten after he was gone, but I think this exhibition would have been so touching to him," she said. "Bendigo is such a beautiful place and it's great to have his life on display in such a lovely way." The exhibition will run until July 17 and tickets can be purchased online at bendigoregion.com.au/bendigo-art-gallery/exhibitions/elvis-direct-from-graceland Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/c8ffc951-c8e0-4e6a-9ab5-e6aae71e8eac.jpg/r685_637_5056_3107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg