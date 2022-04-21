news, local-news, news, health, murray primary health network

Murray Primary Health Network has established a new Strategy and Performance Unit to bolster the organisation's work in dedicating resources effectively for the health outcomes of rural and regional communities. Led by Strategy and Performance chief Belinda O'Sullivan, the unit will use a combination of data and evaluation, strategy and business innovation, and partnerships. These portfolios combine to determine the most effective use of primary health care funding in the Murray PHN region. "Our region has significant challenges with access to health and aged care services and ensuring as much care is available to people as close to home, particularly as we face deferred care related to COVID-19," Dr O'Sullivan said. With a background in physiotherapy, public health and rural health systems policy and research, she previously worked in the Office of the National Rural Health Commissioner. Dr O'Sullivan is an adjunct Senior Research Fellow at Monash University and the University of Queensland specialising in rural health research and in 2018-20, led a global collaboration to deliver a World Health Organisation sponsored rural pathways checklist to plan training for a sustainable rural workforce. One of the unit's imperatives is to deliver strategic, outcomes-based and evidence-informed decisions for Murray PHN to promote value for regional and rural communities and stakeholders. "When we have a strong understanding of the difference we want to make and we collect the right data to inform and track our decisions, we are able to target funding effectively," Dr O'Sullivan said. "We also need to partner with other agencies to promote more value to the community." Dr O'Sullivan has assembled a team of highly skilled and experienced staff, all living in regional Victoria, who will provide additional skills and perspective to Murray PHN. They include: Murray PHN chief executive Matt Jones said the new team added to Murray PHN's capacity for strategy, evaluation and partnerships, to help the organisation make a difference to the health outcomes of its communities. "This team is adding to the other specialist experts at Murray PHN, bringing a real buzz about what we can do for primary health care in our region," he said.

