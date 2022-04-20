coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have dropped slightly as the city recorded 169 new cases on Wednesday, a decrease from Tuesday's 212. According to data on the Department of Health's website, active cases in the municipality are now at 1103. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 73. Campaspe Shire recorded 32 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 23. Around the region, Mount Alexander (28), Gannawarra (7), Loddon (8) and Buloke (5) all recorded cases. COVID-19 isolation rules and vaccine mandates to end in Victoria from Friday Seven-day isolation for COVID-19 close contacts, compulsory masks for primary schools students and the vaccine mandate for hospitality venues will be scrapped in Victoria. Health Minister Martin Foley announced a raft of restrictions will ease from 11.59pm on Friday after the state passed the peak of its second Omicron wave. "The Omicron wave is starting to subside ... that's why we're in the position of being able to take some important steps over the coming days," he told reporters on Wednesday. Close contacts of confirmed cases will no longer have to quarantine provided they wear a mask indoors and avoid sensitive settings. They must also return five negative rapid antigen tests over the seven-day period. You can see the full list of rules set to ease here. Victoria records more than 10,000 new cases, 14 COVID-related deaths Victoria has recorded 10,628 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the states total number of active cases to 53,518. The latest Department of Health data also revealed 14 people have died with the virus. The new cases were made up of 7440 reported rapid-antigen tests and 3188 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 15,868 people for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 437 people in hospital due to the virus including 34 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.5 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 67.1 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs. Wet weather seems to have eased... for now Hey there Bendigo! It's Alex here with your latest news this morning! It's been a bit of a crazy one this morning so apologies for not being on top of the blog like my amazing colleagues Maddy and Neve usually are! But here is the latest weather forecast for your Wednesday morning. After a wet few days, Bendigo won't see the sun shining just yet. While there is a very slight chance of rain, the clouds are set to stick around for the next few days. Economic uncertainty looms as draft Bendigo budget forms Bendigo's council will likely reveal on Wednesday how it plans to pay for services and projects in the face of surging inflation. It is unclear what the effects of changing inflation will mean for the council's services and building projects next financial year. The City of Greater Bendigo is expected to release its draft 2022/23 budget for public comment in coming days. Inflation is swiftly becoming a major concern in Australia and around the world, as markets continue to make their COVID-19 recovery. COVID isolation requirements affecting Bendigo business' pandemic recovery Be.Bendigo has joined calls to ease isolation requirements for household close contacts. Current rules that apply to most workplace see household contacts of a positive COVID-19 case required to complete seven days of isolations, regardless of test results. Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said the region's long anticipated COVID-recovery is being slowed by current isolation requirements. Gemma Robertson to take over as Arena Theatre Company executive director Arena Theatre Company's executive director Sharon Custers will leave the organisation after five years in the role. Ms Custer joined Arena when the company relocated from Melbourne to Bendigo in 2018. She is pursue new ventures in Western Australia. Arena board chair Anne Henshall said Ms Custers had been a strong leader through a time of tremendous uncertainty and change. "The company has seen steady growth under her leadership, despite the uncertainty of the last two years," Ms Henshall said. "She leaves Arena in a great position and full of possibility."

