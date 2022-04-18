Economic uncertainty looms as draft Bendigo budget forms

news, local-news,

BENDIGO'S council will likely reveal on Wednesday how it plans to pay for services and projects in the face of surging inflation. It is unclear what the affects of changing inflation will mean for the council's services and building projects next financial year. The City of Greater Bendigo is expected to release its draft 2022/23 budget for public comment in coming days. Inflation is swiftly becoming a major concern in Australia and around the world, as markets continue to make their COVID-19 recovery. More news: Rent increases cause alarm for Greater Bendigo families Annual inflation was running at 3.5 per cent at the end of last year but the Reserve Bank of Australia expects it to nudge 3.75 per cent by June, which would be higher than set targets. A new council briefing document notes rate payers' bills will only rise by an average 1.75 per cent. That is because of a Victorian-government imposed rule linking rate rises to the consumer price index. The government decided on the 1.75 per cent rate rise last December, months before Russia invaded Ukraine and caused commodity price to increase. The new briefing document lists a number of other "key" influences shaping the draft budget. Those includes the rising cost of managing services in a growing city where infrastructure is ageing. The document also suggests the council wants to "maintain service standards" across Greater Bendigo, and assist businesses and community groups "most impacted" by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is trying to juggle workforce costs including a new enterprise bargaining agreement, the document says. It appears to suggest one way to counter some of the pressures the council will face next financial year is to keep searching for "greater efficiency". In the past that has typically meant changes to operational processes. More news: Bendigo ripe for big election promises, but will we get them? The document does provide any clues about whether the council will look for government grants or increase its borrowings. Those matters are likely to become clearer on Wednesday, when councillors vote on whether to release the draft budget for public comment. Public feedback would be open until May 4, when the council would deliberate on potential changes. - With Australian Associated Press Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/6e00428f-c23e-441e-9ec6-504735c42506.JPG/r0_270_1424_1075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg