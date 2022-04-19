news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo records 212 COVID cases Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have dropped slightly as the city recorded 212 new cases on Tuesday, a rise from Monday's 162. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1158. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 63. Campaspe Shire recorded 49 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 27. Around the region, Mount Alexander (34), Gannawarra (9), Loddon (7) and Buloke (4) all recorded cases. Victoria records 8,976 new COVID cases Victoria has recorded 8,976 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the states total number of active cases to 53,314. The latest Department of Health data also revealed seven people have died from the virus. The new cases were made up of 6,776 reported rapid-antigen tests and 2,200 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 12,233 people for COVID-19 on Thursday. There are 443 people were in hospital due to the virus including 31 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.5 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 67.1 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs. NBN outage affecting CBD businesses Slow morning for some Bendigo businesses on Tuesday. An NBN outage seems to be affecting several businesses on Williamson Street, including The Bendigo Advertiser office and Williamson Street Coles. A Coles spokesperson said they initially reported to issue at 6am. The supermarket is taking cash payments and some card payments - they're keeping their fingers crossed that those payments go through. The Coles spokesperson said the outage was affecting payroll this morning. At this stage it is unclear when the issue will be resolved. Rain set to ease Happy Tuesday fellow Bendigonians, you'll be happy to know the rain is on it's way to easing as you read. In it's place there will be a few light winds, but hey, that's the weather for you. The Bureau of Meteorology is advising sun protection from 10.20am to 2.20pm with the UV Index expected to be moderate (four). Relive the 2022 Bendigo Easter Fair While it was unfortunate the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade was called off due to safety concerns about the weather, it's understandable. To help you relive the fantastic three days we did get to celebrate, we've compiled a list of our coverage all in one place for you to sink your teeth into. Joyous Celebration embraces Bendigo's Chinese heritage: The Golden Dragon Museum held A Joyous Celebration to embrace the Chinese influence and heritage in Bendigo. The Easter parade that got rained on: The camaraderie of those who huddled outside, overnight in order to get a good seat in the parade didn't let the rain stop them. Torchlight Procession wows crowds in Bendigo | Photos, Video: Light filled the streets of Bendigo on Sunday evening for the Easter Torchlight procession. Bendigo athletes vow to return next year after 2022 Dragon Mile washed out: It was on for young and old at the start/finish line of the race. Dai Gum Loong to perform at noon | Video: After the announcement the parade would not go ahead, the Bendigo Chinese Association put on a performance with Dai Gum Loong for spectators. Bendigo Easter parade cancelled as weather wins out: It was with heavy hearts the Bendigo Easter Fair committee announced the cancellation. Easter parade weather concerns overshadow awakening of the dragon: The success of the awakening of Dai Gum Loong was tinged with apprehension over Monday's forecast and what that would mean for the imperial dragon's involvement in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade. Dai Gum San overflows with colour and sound for awakening of Dai Gum Loong | Photos: Thousands turned out at Dai Gum San to witness the traditional performances, all in effort to awaken imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong. Carnival proves to be fun for all ages on second day of the Bendigo Easter Fair | Photos: Whether you were swooping through the air or being thrown from side to side (good chance to get into a fun game of corners) there was something there to keep anyone entertained. Sun Loong makes special appearance to celebrate 150 year Bendigo partnership | Photos: The event took place from 2pm on Saturday afternoon at the Golden Dragon Museum. Easter egg hunt kicks off Bendigo Easter fair | Photos: The under-three's kicked off the day at 10am as a large crowd of families and spectators gathered in Rosalind Park. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/13d3387d-c5b8-4057-9665-bcc44f7e379b.jpg/r3_281_5497_3385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg