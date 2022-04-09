Lucas Herbert shoots +4 second round at Masters; misses cut by two shots

sport, local-sport, lucas, herbert, masters, round two, misses, cut, 2022, golf

BENDIGO golfer Lucas Herbert has missed the cut by two shots at the Masters. Herbert shot a +4 second round of 76 overnight on Friday following on from his +2 opening round at Augusta. His second round featured nine pars, three birdies on holes two (par 5), 13 (par 5) and 15 (par 5), plus five bogeys and one double bogey. "I played really well. I don't know what the longest putt I made was, but couldn't have been longer than three feet. A bit of work to do on that ... very frustrating on the greens," Herbert said after his second round. READ MORE: Lucas Herbert gets underway at the Masters | Round 1 wrap In what are challenging conditions, there are just 15 players under par after two rounds, with world No.1 Scottie Sheffler a runaway leader. Sheffler is at -8 after two rounds, five shots clear of his nearest rivals. The best placed of the Australians is Cameron Smith, who is tied for sixth at -2. HOLE 1 (par 4) - 5 HOLE 2 (par 5) - 4 HOLE 3 (par 4) - 6 HOLE 4 (par 3) - 4 HOLE 5 (par 4) - 5 HOLE 6 (par 3) - 3 HOLE 7 (par 4) - 4 HOLE 8 (par 5) - 5 HOLE 9 (par 4) - 4 HOLE 10 (par 4) - 5 HOLE 11 (par 4) - 4 HOLE 12 (par 3) - 3 HOLE 13 (par 5) - 4 HOLE 14 (par 4) - 4 HOLE 15 (par 5) - 4 HOLE 16 (par 3) - 4 HOLE 17 (par 4) - 4 HOLE 18 (par 4) - 4

