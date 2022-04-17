BFNL: Star quartet posts big numbers as Square maul Roos

sport, local-sport, Square, Golden, Kangaroo, Flat, Bendigo, football, BFNL

Golden Square's remarkable winning streak over Kangaroo Flat rolled on as four of the Dogs' stars filled the stats sheet in an Easter Saturday mauling at Wade Street. The Bulldogs won 21.25 (151) to 6.6 (42) - the 39th win in a row over the Roos, dating back to round eight, 2001. While the Bulldogs didn't have a poor player on the day, Saturday's win was built around four stunning individual performances. According to Premier Data, Square midfielders Jake Thrum and Jack Geary had 91 possessions between them. Thrum was listed to have 37 kicks and 11 handballs to go with 17 marks. Geary wasn't far behind with 24 kicks, 19 handballs and 10 marks. While the midfield numbers were enormous for the Dogs, it was the form of forwards Joel Brett and Jayden Burke that would have sent shivers down the spine of defenders across the league. Arguably the best one-two punch in the competition, Brett and Burke took 23 marks between them and combined for 24 shots at goal. Brett kicked 8.5 from 21 disposals and nine marks, while Burke kicked 6.5 from 20 possessions and 14 marks. The duo had one handball each for the game, potentially opening the door for team-mates to call Brett "Kevin" and Burke "Bartlett" at training this week. The Bulldogs put the game away early with 14 scoring shots to one in the opening quarter, albeit they kicked 4.10. "We played really well for four quarters... we could have probably kicked straighter, but overall you can't be negative, the boys did a good job,'' Square coach Chris Carter said. "Kangaroo Flat had a good win in round one and we knew they'd be up and about, so we wanted to make sure we started really well. Read more: HDFNL round two wrap Read more: Catch up on local footy news "We started well against South Bendigo the week before and we wanted to replicate that intensity this week. We did that and it set us up for the rest of the game. "The forward line only functions like that if you get buy-in from the rest of the team. "There's a lot of selfless work that goes into it. The midfield gave us first use and the ball movement going inside 50 is something we do a lot of work on. "Joel and Jayden capitalised this week, but another week it could be one or two others." The Roos, who were without promising key position player Ryan O'Keefe, tried hard all day but just didn't have the firepower to go with the Bulldogs. Midfielder Mitch Trewhella picked 31 possessions and Liam Collins had the ball 26 times, while defender Nick Keogh had a team-high 21 kicks. Square won the possession count 423 to 313 and had 77 inside 50s to Flat's 35, which put immense pressure on the inexperienced Roos' defence. The lack of marking targets forward of centre put pressure on Flat's kicking and the visitors struggled to maintain possession. The Roos return to Dower Park next week to host Eaglehawk, while Golden Square hosts Maryborough in a game the Dogs could post a cricket score. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/b42599c7-d996-4c3c-a2fd-1483684cf623.jpg/r0_70_1666_1011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg