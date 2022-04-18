Bendigo Easter parade cancelled as weather wins out

news, local-news, fair, parade, easter, change, cancelled

TO the dismay of hundreds of organisers, volunteers and eager Bendigo residents, the 150th Bendigo Easter parade has been cancelled due to poor weather in the region. With 2.6 millimetres of rain since 9am and more expected throughout the day, City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said the decision was out of their control. "It was a collective decision. We've been up since 5am and had a lot of people involved, the Easter Fair Society, the Bendigo Chinese Association and the decision to cancel was the only sensible one because there is a lot at stake," he said. "What a lot of people may not realise is the colours on the dragons are not colourfast so if they get wet, that's it." MORE NEWS: Rosalind Park full of life during day two of Bendigo's Easter Fair | PHOTOS It's particularly disappointing in light of the warm sunny conditions that have greeted the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair up until Monday's downpour. "It's a real shame but the positive is we've had three really good days of the Easter Fair but the weather is something we can't control," Mr Karamaloudis said. Bendigo Chinese Association (BCA) president Doug Lougoon said he was "very disappointed" to see the parade cancelled. "However, the three days we've had (of the Easter Fair) have been really fantastic," he said. "The attendance, the reception we've had at the awakening events and at the Tom Flood Centre has been great. "At the torchlight procession last night, we were a bit edgy with some of the little showers we had but we made it through. "Once again it was a great crowd and well received so we were very happy to get through that." While it could be forgiven for organisers to be down-hearted, Mr Lougoon was keen to highlight all the positives of a huge Easter Fair so far. "And I guess it just makes Dai Gum Loong's appearance at next year's fair even more special," he said. While some were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Dai Sun Loong awakening on Easter Sunday, others were counting on the parade to get their dragon fix - with some camping since midnight to ensure a prime viewing position. Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the decision was disappointing but necessary given the circumstances. "I believe it was the right decision and I am sure that it was not made lightly, either," she said. "We had a fantastic first three days and to have it literally rain on the parade is really disappointing, especially for everyone who put in so much time and effort." The dismay will be felt across the region, as one eager parade-goer told The Bendigo Advertiser of their disappointment. "I can't remember the last time it was cancelled," Tania Connelly said. Some events will continue, including Carnival Central in Mundy Street and some community events. Updates will be available throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/3d3d2d5f-68f0-4615-afd1-d2219be74289.jpg/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg