Members from a number of brigades around the city will be situated at spots across Bendigo throughout the day on Friday, doing their part. From intersections to supermarkets, CFA crews will be out and about collecting coins for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. Eaglehawk Fire Brigade volunteer Doug Murley said after a tough few years of fundraising, it was important to keep the donations flowing. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Health encourages patients to register positive RATs before ending up in hospital "We're hoping between the few crews that we'll have out on Friday, we can raise about $10,000," he said. "You've just got to do what you can for the kids and their families, it's sad to see what some children have to go through. "You just have to count yourself lucky sometimes and help out where you can." Mr Murley said the brigade would work with other crews from 7am on Friday until 4pm before getting their money to Uncle Bobs Club in the afternoon. "We'll be out at intersections here in Eaglehawk and the Long Gully supermarket, but there will be volunteers right around the city with their tins," he said. OTHER STORIES: "It's been good to all work together to get to a common goal too, we've been doing this for at least 40 years and it's important to all of us." Mr Murley said he wanted to thank everyone in Bendigo for their help over the years. "We have a lot of dedicated volunteers who get up out of bed in the morning to do their part and it's great to see them so passionate," he said. "And we thank the whole community for always getting behind us, its their money that goes towards the important cause." If you'd like donate online, you can do so at virtualtinshake.com.au/fundraisers/EaglehawkCFA/virtual-tin-shake Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

