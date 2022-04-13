life-style, business, bendigo, greater bendigo, patisserie, new business, dessert, chef, daniel treacy

Chef Daniel Treacy is preparing to open the doors on a project he has dreamed since starting to create desserts eight years ago. Treacy Patisserie is set to open in Queen Street on Good Friday with the Bendigo chef working to fill his store with cakes and delicacies made from scratch. Mr Treacy said he decided to open his own business after he left his role at Alium Dining went back to office work during the pandemic last year. MORE NEWS: Easy ways to ditch the car and attend Bendigo Easter Fair thanks to Bendigo Tramways and council "It still felt like stones were unturned and I still had an itch to give it a crack," he said. "It has always been dream of mine to have my own location as an outlet to do what I do. "I have been making desserts for eight years or so - always patisserie specific - and growing my skills throughout. "The idea of Treacy Patisserie has been in my head since I started. So it's been eight years of really sitting on it and specifically approach how I can open my own patisserie." All that is left now is for Mr Treacy to get in his store's new kitchen and fill the shelves with freshly made pastries and cakes. "Good Friday is my target to open," he said. "We're artisans, I can only make what I can make and I make everything from scratch." Mr Treacy began making patisserie-style desserts after devouring YouTube videos on the topic. In 2016, he was part of Channel 7 show Zumbo's Just Desserts and has since travelled the world training and working with other dessert chefs. OTHER STORIES: "The first part of my journey was self-taught," he said. "Zumbo's Just Desserts gave me the opportunity to do courses and training. "Before my training, I thought I knew where things were then I travelled and it blew my ceiling off. I have trained with a number of people including the best pastry chef in world Cedric Grolet. I had some training with chocolate master Frank Haasnoot and the most-followed Instagram chef Amaury Guichon. "You find yourself getting a lot of opportunities from TV and then working to continual improvement." Mr Treacy's training coupled with Bendigo being named a City of Gastronomy in recent years, inspired him to finally get to work on opening his own business. "In Bendigo, it is hard to find a hospitality space. It's very competitive and there are a lot of cafes and bakeries," he said. "In the last five years, there have been great culinary changes in the area led by Masons of Bendigo, The Woodhouse and Goldmines Hotel. I am just standing on the shoulders of the work they put in to change the palate of Bendigo. MORE NEWS: Bendigo police out to keep roads safe over long weekend as part of Operation Compass "Bendigo being a City of Gastronomy was a big push for me to open. It makes Bendigo open to a worldwide market now. We're not just making products for Bendigo people, it's for people that are travelling here from across the world." Mr Treacy said while most people might prefer a larger dessert, laden with sugar, he would strive to provide more delicate options. "I am purely inspired by French patisserie and am focusing on small cakes, macarons, grand gateau, celebratory cakes and tarts," he said. "My version petit gateau is like a multiple layered mousse cake that is aerated. "I like pastries and patisserie but I wouldn't say I have a sweet tooth. When I hear sweet tooth, I think of someone eating lollies. I like fine patisserie. "When it comes to sweets, Australia goes to more the American way of things. Bigger portions, more sugar and very gluttonous - things like freakshakes. My style is more fine food, delicate things. "There is an intellectual process in figuring out something you don't know how to do. And I love someone has that reaction of 'wow'. You really feel that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/6cdefe9a-4964-4308-a80a-5c4523ebe9ea.jpg/r0_245_4928_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg