news, local-news,

A number of firearms stolen from a Sailors Gully property in Bendigo earlier this year have been seized by police following a raid on a Safety Beach property on Tuesday. The four firearms were reported missing earlier this year, police alleged they were stolen from the Sailors Gully property between March 4 and 7. MORE NEWS: Young man drank a 'skinful' surprisingly not in a coma: Court Rosebud police conducted the raid on the Safety Beach property Tuesday morning, where they recovered the firearms from a hidden 4WD case. Police also seized an imitation firearm, small quantities of alleged methylamphetamine, GHB and cannabis, and a stolen spa heating system. "We have dedicated teams of detectives from across the state working together to track down illicit or stolen firearms, with these four firearms that were allegedly stolen on the other side of the state now sitting in a police evidence room," Mornington Peninsula Local Area Commander Terrance Rowlands said. "We make no apologies for targeting anyone harbouring an illicit or unregistered firearm as they pose a significant risk to the community." A 60-year-old Safety Beach man has been charged with possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, handling stolen goods and drug offences. He has been bailed to appear before the Frankston Magistrates Court on August 29, 2022. READ MORE: Man jailed for persistent 'cowardly' attacks on vulnerable women Currently in Australia there is a permanent National Firearms Amnesty which allows those in possession of illicit firearms the opportunity to surrender them to their nearest firearms dealer with no penalty. "The penalties for unlawfully possessing a firearm are significant, with up to two years in prison, while possessing two or more firearms constitutes a traffickable quantity - a charge that could land an offender behind bars for up to 10 years," Commander Rowlands said. "In the wrong hands, firearms are a key enabler for some of the worst and most violent crimes in our community such as homicides, shootings, and armed robberies. "It is for this reason, targeting those with illicit or stolen firearms will remain a serious priority for Victoria Police." Anyone with more information about the stolen firearms investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/4b0d0f56-1bb6-4076-bfbf-ae074146b28a.jpg/r1_242_3886_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg