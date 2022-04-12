news, local-news, news, what's on, bendigo, bendigo tramways, easter fair, 150, history, tram

Easter Saturday marks 50 years since trams ceased operating as a public transport service in Bendigo. On April 16, 1972 an estimated 20,000 people gathered to say an emotional farewell to the trams and this final day of trams was a bittersweet moment for the residents of Bendigo, with thousands of people lined the streets to watch the trams make their final journey from Eaglehawk. This sparked vigorous community debate and strong public resistance as the State Electricity Commission started the process of selling up the assets of the tramways. MORE NEWS: The Eaglehawk Bowling Club successfully held it's All Abilities Pairs Championship grand final "I think it is important to reflect on and acknowledge the role that the many individuals and the wider Bendigo community played in preserving Bendigo's Trams," Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Read said. "We encourage everyone to come and celebrate Bendigo's unique trams by either coming along to our display as part of the Bendigo Easter Festival or catching a Vintage Talking Tram." The voice of the community was so loud that, less than nine months later, the Bendigo Vintage 'Talking' Tram Tour was launched by The Bendigo Trust. On the December 9, 1972, the Bendigo Trust started operating the Vintage Talking Tram Tour which continues to operate today. OTHER STORIES: The Bendigo Tramways will be recognising this significant day with a public display set up as part of the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. Historic Trams number 7 and 8 will be set up at Charing Cross and the Alexandra Fountain between 10 am and 5 pm on April 17 and 18. Visitors will be encouraged to climb aboard, take photos, and learn the history of the great service these Bendigo icons provided. Additionally, Bendigo Tramways is encouraging locals attending the festival to avoid road closures and parking challenges by taking advantage of their park 'n ride tram shuttle service. City of Greater Bendigo Tourism and Major Events manager Terry Karamaloudis said residents and visitors needed to be aware about the road closures this weekend. MORE NEWS: The federal election has finally been called, so what now? "We want to encourage the community to take a few minutes to think about how they plan to get to and from the festival and take on board the changes, such as the longer road closures close to the parade route and Easter activities," he said. "It also means some selected roads will be closed in the festival precinct at different times over the weekend and some may be closed for longer than in previous years. Detours will be in place." These areas will be clearly signed, please be considerate and keep these areas clear. Several car parks will have accessible parking (parade times only) which are marked on the accessibility Easter map. Due to the closures, Park 'n Ride Shuttle Trams will operate from Central Deborah Gold Mine to Alexandra Fountain, and from the Bendigo Joss House Temple to Chapel Street. Free all day parking is available both locations. OTHER NEWS: New point of sale system to address comments introduced at Campaspe Resource Recovery Centres For more details on road closures, accessibility options and parking, visit bendigoeasterfestival.org.a Shuttle Trams will cost $5 per person and children under 15 years of age will be free of charge. Tickets are valid all day, allowing you to come and go from the festival as often as you like. Tickets can be purchased at bendigotramways.com/about/blog/83-park-n-ride Shuttle Trams will be departing every 30 minutes from 9am to 5pm. To learn more about the history of the Bendigo Tramways visit bendigotramways.com/about/history Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

