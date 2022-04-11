news, local-news, news, bendigo, bendigo health, bendigo chinese association, fundraising, relationship, bob cameron

As the city celebrates its 150th Bendigo Easter Fair, Bendigo Health is looking forward to celebrating its even longer-standing relationship with the Bendigo Chinese Association. The Chinese community began contributing to the city's hospital in the 1850s and it was in 1871 the first Easter fair was held to raise money for the hospital, and the Bendigo Chinese Association was established. Since then the association has donated thousands of dollars to Bendigo healthcare through its fundraising efforts. MORE NEWS: The federal election has finally been called, so what now? Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron said the Chinese community understood the need for quality health services and have supported the hospital since the days of the gold rush. "The Bendigo Chinese Association have always been part of our fabric," he said. "The Chinese community helped us originally when we built the hospital and they have supported us over all of those years and still do. "We're so fortunate in Bendigo to have such fantastic health facilities and part of that is because of the enthusiasm of our residents over many decades. "Each year the Bendigo Chinese Association continues to contribute to the Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation through the Easter fair." OTHER STORIES: The relationship between Bendigo Health and the Bendigo Chinese Association will be honoured with a public, non-ticketed event at the Tom Floods Sports Centre, from 2pm to 3pm on Easter Saturday, April 16. It will include an appearance by the iconic imperial dragon Sun Loong who will parade from the Golden Dragon Museum to the centre. Today the hospital treats more than 50,000 inpatients a year and the funds raised for the Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation, thanks to the Bendigo Chinese Association and the Easter Festival, help provide specialised medical equipment, new services and other essentials that contribute to patient comfort and care. Other organisations and businesses are doing their own fundraising for this worthy cause. This year the Bendigo Health volunteer bus will also feature in the Gala Parade on Easter Monday. For details or to make a donation via the Bendigo Chinese Tribute event you can visit bendigohealthfoundation.org.au/events/community/bendigo-chinese-tribute

