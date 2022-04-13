news, local-news, news, police, cfa, fire, ambulance, operation compass, stay safe, road toll

Bendigo police and local emergency services are warning motorists to take care this Easter after a shocking start to the April school holidays. Operation Compass - launching at 12.01am on Thursday - will see police flood roads and highways across the state in a major effort to reduce road trauma. The operation will be extended to coincide with Easter and Anzac Day public holidays, which fall over consecutive weekends this year. MORE NEWS: Easy ways to ditch the car and attend Bendigo Easter Fair thanks to Bendigo Tramways and council Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said officers on duty will be targeting the "fatal five" over the Easter and Anzac Day long weekends. "We'll be looking at impaired driving, fatigue, speed, distraction and seatbelt offences primarily, but it doesn't mean any other offences will be ignored," he said. "We're expecting a very busy weekend, it's the first time in two years everything has been open for Easter, so we assume a lot of people will be taking the opportunity to take advantage and get away to have a holiday." Following the lowest number of lives lost for March on record last month, police are warning motorists not to be complacent during April. OTHER STORIES: There have been 10 lives lost already this month, including five fatalities which occurred over the first weekend of the Victorian school holidays. Motorists travelling to regional areas will be a focus, with fatalities on regional roads up almost 40 per cent on last year and 13 deaths since the beginning of the year. Senior Sergeant Brooks said, like other emergency services during the pandemic, police were tired and not looking to be "flat out" this weekend. "We don't want any more work to do, we would really like to not have to gather together with other services over the Easter weekend," he said. "We'd rather get together in a social environment rather than rescuing someone from a car accident. "Our emergency colleagues, as are we as police, are impacted by the trauma on the roads and it reflects across our whole community." He said it was not only the drivers responsibility, but everyone in the car should help get families to their final destination. "People need to understand they're not driving on freeways and lovely roads, our roads are good, but they're good for the conditions," he said. MORE NEWS: The federal election has finally been called, so what now? "You need to drive to the conditions and take regular breaks. Stop in a little town and spend money while also taking a break that could save your life." Police issued more than 9000 infringements over a five-day Easter operation in 2021 and will again be on the lookout for speeding and impaired drivers. Motorists are encouraged to use VICSES Driver Reviver sites across the state to manage fatigue on longer trips. Operation Compass commences at 12.01am April 14 and will conclude at 11.59pm on April 25. For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

