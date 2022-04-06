coronavirus,

Fire flares up in bushland near Taradale UPDATE Crews managed to bring the fire under control at around 1pm this afternoon. A CFA spokesperson said firefighters were notified to reports of a spreading grass fire in Taradale at 12.31pm today. Five CFA trucks and volunteer crews responded. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire which was extinguished and the incident was declared under control at 12.54pm. Earlier Firefighters are currently enroute to a bushfire that has flared up near Taradale this afternoon. According to VicEmergency, five CFA vehicles are currently on scene at the incident. We are currently working to get more information and will update you as soon as we know more. Victorian COVID-19 vaccine mandate could soon go Hey Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a little bit more COVID-19 news to help you through your afternoon. And it might even be good news! Victoria could drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandates after the latest wave of infections, expected to peak within weeks. The state's hospitals are bracing for 500 or more patients a day with the virus at the height of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant outbreak, according to Health Minister Martin Foley. With cases still rising through April, Victoria will not yet be following Queensland's lead and dropping the vaccine mandate, Mr Foley and Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Wednesday. Afternoon everyone, Maddy here with latest Greater Bendigo COVID-19 statistics straight from the Department of Health. Sadly, Macedon Ranges coronavirus cases have risen overnight again with the shire recording 131 new infections, bringing it's active case numbers to 622. Greater Bendigo has seen it's daily cases dip again overnight reporting 228 new cases. It's active case load now at 1423, roughly 90 people less compared to Tuesday's data. Again, the majority of the cases were located in the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. In surrounding shires, Campaspe and Mount Alexander reported 38 and 36 news cases respectively, while Buloke only recorded eight. According to data from the Department of Health, Gannawarra saw 10 new coronavirus cases overnight and Loddon 14. Central Goldfields shire reported that in the last 24 hours it had 28 new infections. Victoria records 12,150 COVID cases Victoria has recorded 12,150 new cases of coronavirus overnight. There are now 62,028 active cases across the state with 331 people in hospital, 16 in the ICU and four people on ventilators. Sadly, three people died overnight. Of the 12,626 PCR tests conducted, 2,903 were positive. Vaccination rates continue to grow, with 66.2 per cent of eligible Victorians (aged 18 and over) having received their booster, while 94.4 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two vaccine doses. Have you received your booster? Drizzly Good morning all, Neve Brissenden here. After a of days off I'm back as your morning reporter bringing you the news from the region. After a beautiful day yesterday, the sun has well and truly disappeared today. We're set for a top of 21 degrees, with a slight chance of some rain this morning. Whats happening? Well once again it seems we are all waiting for the federal election to be called. After the NSW pre-selection candidates all passed through the supreme court yesterday afternoon, the PM has just days to call the election. Perhaps only 24 hours before the election will be called, the federal government has rushed through and approved the funding for the long-awaited Bendigo Airport upgrades. After fears the project would be delayed, Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson confirmed the news on Monday afternoon. Locally, police are seeking information on a couple of stolen sheep in St Arnaud last month. Between November 26 and March 24, at least 55 two-year-old Merino wethers were stolen from a property on Old Wedderburn Road, Slaty Creek. Meanwhile, an international investment group wants to build two fast food outlets, warehouses, a medical centre and a service station to Bendigo's outskirts. It has asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to subdivide the vacant industrial land at 312-334 McIvor Road, Junortoun. More news to come throughout the day.

