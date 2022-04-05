news, local-news,

In a slight decline from yesterday's numbers, Greater Bendigo has recorded 256 new coronavirus cases overnight. The region's number of active cases has also dipped, now sitting at 1518. According to data from the Department of Health the majority of new infections were linked to 3550, 3551 and 3555 postcodes. Macedon Ranges daily cases have seen a rise overnight (127) effectively raising the shire's number of active cases to 616. Elswhere, Buloke and Gannawarra shires reported 11 an 13 new cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours and Loddon shire has noted 18. Campaspe shire declared it has had 51 new infections overnight, while Mount Alexander had 42 and the Central Goldfields 25. Optus experiencing 'major outages' Morning folks, Maddy here. It's a quiet start from me this morning and unfortunately sounds like it might be for some of you as well. Some Optus customers have been experiencing 'technical difficulties' this morning with the telecommunications network dealing with connection issues. "We are currently experiencing a major outage," the business stated on its website. "Your voice service may be interrupted. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you during this time." While Bendigo remains unaffected by outages in the area - with the problem tower in question located in the Melbourne area - Optus has stated you may experience problems if you're trying to communicate with someone in that area. Currently, the telecommunications business is conducting works in Castlemaine and Buloke areas to "improve your Optus network experience". These works are expected to be completed at 7pm tonight in Castlemaine and 7pm on April 8 in Buloke. Victoria daily coronavirus cases see significant spike Overnight, Victoria has recorded 12,007 new coronavirus cases, 2000 more than yesterday. Active cases across the state have risen to 63,003 in response and sadly eight people have died. More than 17,000 PCR tests were conducted but in a growing trend, the majority of positive cases reported came from RAT tests. There are 339 people in hospital, 18 in the ICU and four on ventilators. State vaccination sites administered 2601 doses of the vaccines in the last 24 hours. More to come.

