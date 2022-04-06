news, local-news, news, mallee, sheep, wethers, st arnaud, theft, police, stolen

Police are looking for the culprit/s that took a number of high-quality sheep from land near St Arnaud last year or early this year. Between November 26 and March 24, at least 55 two-year-old Merino wethers were stolen from a property on Old Wedderburn Road, Slaty Creek. MORE NEWS: Kyabram Fauna Park receives ZAA accreditation and will join 10 Victorian sites with the honour St Arnaud Police are appealing for any information from the public that may be able to assist in the investigation. Please contact Acting Sergeant Michael Hughes on 5495 1000 if you can help.

