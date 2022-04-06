Merino wethers stolen from property near St Arnaud between November and March this year
Police are looking for the culprit/s that took a number of high-quality sheep from land near St Arnaud last year or early this year.
Between November 26 and March 24, at least 55 two-year-old Merino wethers were stolen from a property on Old Wedderburn Road, Slaty Creek.
St Arnaud Police are appealing for any information from the public that may be able to assist in the investigation.
Please contact Acting Sergeant Michael Hughes on 5495 1000 if you can help.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News