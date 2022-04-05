news, local-news, news, bendigo, dementia, dementia australia, memory walk and job, central victoria, fundraiser

Over 350 people from the Bendigo community and beyond turned out to show their support on the weekend at Dementia Australia battle of regional Victoria Memory Walk and Jog. The fundraising event was hosted at the Botanic Gardens in White Hills on April 2, and participants raised over $48,000. Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe AM said it was a fantastic day and extended her gratitude to the ambassadors and all who participated, raised funds, spread the word, or donated. MORE NEWS: Citywest Corp reveals Junortoun plan for fast food, warehouses, medical centre and servo "We are delighted to have enjoyed such an outstanding show of support from the Bendigo community, who turned out in such large numbers," she said. "So many people impacted by dementia find these events a great way to connect with other local people in similar circumstances. And from what we witnessed at the Bendigo event, that was certainly the case." Ms McCabe also acknowledged everyone who volunteered at the event. "Our many volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure it ran safely and smoothly, and was enjoyable for all," she said. OTHER STORIES: "The success of this event simply would not have been possible without their support." The money raised will help provide invaluable support, education and resources for people impacted by dementia in the Bendigo area and across Australia. Organisers say there are an estimated 124,700 people living with dementia in Victoria. With that figure projected to increase to about 301,000 by 2058, events like Memory Walk and Jog play an important role not only in funding support, but also in raising awareness of dementia. The Bendigo event was one of 19 scheduled at various locations around the country in 2022. More details can be found at memorywalk.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

