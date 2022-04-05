news, local-news,

AGRICULTURE VICTORIA has released a statement clarifying humans are unable to contract Japanese encephalitis directly from pigs - and there is no risk when eating pig meat. Only infected mosquitoes can spread infection, it said, and is not considered contagious. The virus can also spread through the movement of migratory water birds (often over long distances). MORE NEWS: 'Morality is not on trial' jury told at Bendigo County Court on Monday The clarification comes after another Victorian property was identified over the weekend as having pigs infected with the virus, bringing the list of exposed properties across the state to 19. Currently the exposed properties are located in Wangaratta, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Campaspe, Gannawarra, Loddon, Greater Bendigo and Northern Grampians local government areas. Agriculture Victoria indicated it is currently investigating a number of other suspected cases too. It has said these detections are a result of national surveillance efforts to identify new cases and determine the spread and source of its introduction into the country. Outside of the state, cases of the virus have also been confirmed in piggeries in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. GET UP-TO-DATE: Agriculture Victoria said it's continuing to work closely with both the pig and horse industries - providing advice and information to farmers, livestock and horse owners - in response to the outbreak. Victorians are being reminded to protect themselves from mosquito bites particularly when spending time outdoors. JEV vaccines are recommended for people are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus, such as those working with pigs. For more information about JEV and animals visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/je and for more information about JEV and human health visit health.vic.gov.au/jev or contact your GP or phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

