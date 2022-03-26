news, local-news, news, dementia australia, memory walk and jog, bendigo, dementia, health, dearne and andrew rice, early-onset

When Bendigo siblings Dearne and Andrew Rice began to see a change in mum Janice's behaviour five years ago, they didn't know what they were in for. Janice, or Bitty as she was affectionately known, had gone from being a "beautiful and kind" woman who would do anything for anyone, to someone her children didn't recognise. All because of behavioural variant early-onset dementia - a diagnosis she wouldn't get for a number of years. MORE NEWS: 'Ten times the average of Melbourne': Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage report says "She was a loving and supportive person," Dearne said. "Mum would take anyone in, help them and get them back on her feet. "But a few years before her diagnosis, she because very irritable and definitely not herself." Janice began swearing, taking anger out everyone around her and at times, threating to commit suicide. Andrew said as her condition worsened, the family found it more difficult to find help. OTHER STORIES: "It was a lot to handle and it took a long time for us to get an actual diagnosis," he said. "Mum ended up in a psych ward before being transferred into a home, and in that time we were told she had behavioural variant early-onset dementia. "It was bittersweet because we were seeing what this disease was doing to her and that hurt, but we finally had an answer." After two and a half years of fighting, Janice sadly died, leaving the siblings heartbroken, but with an urge to raise awareness and money for a cause they now whole-heartedly supported. "For us, it was a lot to take in and at the time we didn't know people like Dementia Australia were out there to help," Dearne said. MORE NEWS: More carers needed to train seeing eye dogs in Bendigo and central Victoria "We want to raise money and awareness so people in our situation don't struggle as much as we did." The siblings will make up part of the 265 participants in the Bendigo Memory Walk and Jog, which will be held on April 2. Beginning at the Botanical Gardens in White Hills from 8am, people are invited to walk or jog either 3km, 5km or 10km to help the cause. Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe said events such as these were a way to bring people together after a tough few years. OTHER NEWS: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50 "These events are so important, not just from a fundraising perspective, but also because they are opportunities for people impacted by dementia to gather, to get active and to share stories with people in similar circumstances," she said. "Together, we can make the world look brighter for people with dementia." So far, the Bendigo teams have raised $25,493 towards the $45,000 goal, with the money going towards research and support for patients and their families. If you'd like to take part in the walk or donate to the cause, you can do so at memorywalk.com.au/event/bendigo If you need help, talk to someone you trust or contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ea93fca3-f5a4-44d8-9f41-86c0208ecaf8.jpg/r0_263_4928_3047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg